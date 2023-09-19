Serena Williams recently said that she is barely able to contain her excitement about the upcoming music from American band *NSYNC in the film Trolls Band Together, slated for release in November.

The latest trailer for the upcoming third instalment of the animated trilogy has unveiled the first new *NSYNC song in over two decades. Towards the conclusion of the trailer, we're treated to a brief preview of the fresh track titled Better Place. The song is scheduled for release on September 29.

This exciting development comes on the heels of the band's unexpected reunion at the 2023 Video Music Awards, where they came together to present the Best Pop award to Taylor Swift.

Serena Williams tweeted on Monday, September 18:

“It’s unhealthy on how excited I am for the new *NSYNC music for the Trolls movie. I physically can’t wait. I am overly excited. Anyone else?” Serena Williams tweeted.

NSYNC was formed by Chris Kirkpatrick in 1995 and features members JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, and Justin Timberlake.

“They're an inspiration to the world" - Patrick Mouratoglou on how Serena and Venus Williams have inspired people of color

During a recent interview with CNN, Patrick Mouratoglou, who coached Serena Williams from 2012 to 2022, emphasized the profound influence of the Williams sisters on the sport of tennis. He pointed out that their legacy goes beyond just breaking barriers for people of color; they have also achieved global icon status, inspiring countless individuals worldwide.

"I think Serena and Venus Williams inspired a lot of African Americans and black people in general because before them it was difficult for people of colour to imagine themselves in that place."

"They really opened a big gate for people of colour. Winning Grand Slams and making history like the two of them did, you start to think 'It's possible for me too.' That's the inspiration, that's what it's like. They're an inspiration to the world," he said.

In 2022, Serena Williams retired from professional tennis with a remarkable record of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, placing her behind only Margaret Court and Novak Djokovic, who hold 24 each. Meanwhile, her sister Venus Williams, who has won 7 Grand Slam titles, continues to compete on the WTA tour at the age of 43. Her most recent match ended in defeat against Germany's Greet Minnen during the 2023 US Open.

