Serena Williams shows off daughter Olympia's new training equipment 

Serena Williams took to Instagram to showcase her daughter Olympia Ohanian's new fitness equipment on Friday. The video, taken from Williams' personal gym, shows Olympia's set of exercise machines alongside her own, so the pair can work out together.

While all of Williams' equipment is furnished in matte black, Olympia's came in a bright red and yellow pairing that was more to the four-year-old's liking.

The 40-year old listed all of Olympia's new equipment, including an ellitpical, a stairmaster, a treadmill and a small exercise bike.

"Alright kids, my little baby got some new equipment. There's an elliptical, a stairmaster, a treadmill and then she has a little bike," Serena said.

Williams is currently recovering from a hamstring injury she sustained during the 2021 Wimbledon Championships. But the American said she was looking forward to some light training.

Williams further added that she is looking to procure new equipment for her gym.

"I am in the gym and I've been working on my gym. I've been trying to get some new equipment [for myself]," Serena said. "I might do that today."

Serena Williams hints at a possible return in 2022

Serena Williams has hinted at a possible return to the circuit in 2022

Serena Williams would have liked to compete in Melbourne for her 24th Grand Slam title but is still recovering from a hamstring injury she sustained at Wimbledon last year.

Williams announced in December 2021 that she was pulling out of the 2022 Australian Open, on the advice of her medical team. However, a few days ago, the serial-winner hinted that she might be back on the circuit this year.

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Williams to spend more time at home, the Former World No. 1 took to Tik Tok to share a glimpse of how she kept herself fit during the lockdown.

The routine featured weighted jump squats, ladder runs, ab work, resistance band pulls, and more. The video garnered more than 200,000 likes as fans marveled at the 40-year-old's fitness level.

"Did someone say Tennis?" Serena captioned the post on Instagram.

