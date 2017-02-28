Serena Williams surprises fans with midnight appearance on tennis court

The World No. 1 was on a walk with her partner Alexis Ohanian in San Francisco when she joined in an impromptu nighttime game.

Williams is currently enjoying a break after winning the 2017 Australian Open

Serena played tennis in boots with these 2 guys she saw on a court while she was out on a walk last night. IMAGINE. pic.twitter.com/kWXrTE73M9 — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) February 27, 2017

World No. 1 Serena Williams, riding high after her staggering 23rd Major title at the Australian Open, is enjoying a short downtime before her next block of tournaments.

Taking a late-night walk at the Mission Dolores Park in San Francisco, Williams, who was being filmed by her fiance, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, ran into two tennis fans in a late night practice session.

Dressed warmly for the weather in boots, the top-ranked ace decided to pay the two players a surprise visit. “I’m just having a stroll,” she said, “but I’m thinking of asking these guys to hit, just to see their reaction,” she said.

Walking up to the wire caging, Williams grinned at the pair, who were understandably in shock and disbelief. “Could I play the winner,” Serena asked the two dumbfounded amateurs, one of whom replied, “oh my god, is that Serena?”

“I’m still in my boots,” she said, explaining she did not have sports shoes to play with them.

Documenting the entire incident on social media app Snapchat, Williams posed for photos with the fans before returning to her walk with her partner and her dog.