Shanghai Masters 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Grigor Dimitrov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (18) Grigor Dimitrov.

Tournament: Shanghai Masters 2023.

Round: Fourth-Round.

Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena in Shanghai, China.

Category: ATP 1000.

Surface: Hard (Indoor).

Prize money: $8,800,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Grigor Dimitrov preview

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz and 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov will lock horns in the fourth round of the 2023 Shanghai Masters on Wednesday (October 11).

The Spaniard is a force to be reckoned with on the court. He has had an outstanding season so far, chalking up 62 wins from 70 matches and title-winning runs at the Argentina Open, Indian Wells, Barcelona Open, Madrid Open, Queen's Club Championships and the Wimbledon Championships.

The 20-year-old entered Shanghai on the back of a semifinal exit at the China Open in Beijing. He began his campaign, easing past Gregoire Barrere of France and then overpowered Dan Evans in the third round. Alcaraz defeated both his opponents in straight sets, 6-2, 7-5 and 7-6(1), 6-4, respectively.

Meanwhile, Grigor Dimitrov has garnered 35 wins from 53 matches and a runner-up finish at the Geneva Open this season. He also reached the semifinals in Rotterdam, Washington and Chengdu.

The 32-year-old entered the Masters 1000 tournament in Shanghai on the back of a quarterfinal finish at the China Open. He began his campaign, cruising past Aleksander Vukic and then outfoxed Karen Khachanov in the third round. Dimitrov also defeated both his opponents in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, and 7-6(6), 6-4, respectively.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Grigor Dimitrov head-to-head

Alcaraz leads the head-to-head against Dimitrov 3-0. He defeated the Bulgarian most recently at the 2023 Queen's Club Championships in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Grigor Dimitrov odds

Carlos Alcaraz vs Grigor Dimitrov prediction

2023 China Open - Day 6

Carlos Alcaraz will battle Grigor Dimitrov for a place in the quarterfinals of the Shanghai Masters. With their contrasting playing styles, this match promises to be an intriguing encounter.

Alcaraz has been making waves on the ATP tour with his aggressive baseline game and powerful groundstrokes. At just 20 years old, he has already shown incredible maturity and composure on the court.

His ability to hit winners from both wings and his fearless approach to the game make him a formidable opponent. The Spaniard will look to use his powerful serve and forehand to dictate play and put pressure on Dimitrov's defense.

Meanwhile, Dimitrov, a seasoned veteran, brings a wealth of experience and versatility to the court. Known for his elegant shot-making and smooth movement, Dimitrov possesses a wide range of skills.

His ability to mix up his shots, use angles effectively, and come up with creative solutions during rallies can trouble any opponent. The Bulgarian will aim to use his variety and court craft to disrupt Alcaraz's rhythm and force him into uncomfortable positions.

Both players will head into this match on the back of positive results on the main tour in the last few weeks. The head-to-head advantage could give Alcaraz an added confidence boost.

The Spaniard's incredible offensive game and ability to constantly keep his opponents guessing might just give him an edge in this encounter.

Dimitrov will present a tricky challenge for the World No. 2 but Carlos Alcaraz should be able to solve this riddle and secure his place in the last eight.

Pick: Carlos Alcaraz to win in straight sets.