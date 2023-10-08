Shanghai Masters 2023: Taylor Fritz vs Diego Schwartzman preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (7) Taylor Fritz vs (WC) Diego Schwartzman

Date: Monday, October 11

Tournament: Shanghai Masters 2023

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena in Shanghai, China

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize money: $8,800,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN

Taylor Fritz vs Diego Schwartzman preview

Fritz is into the third round.

Seventh seed Taylor Fritz takes on Argentine wildcard Diego Schwartzman for a place in the Shanghai Open fourth round.

World No. 8 Fritz opened his campaign for a second Masters 1000 title with a hard-fought opening-round win over Yosuke Watanuki of Japan. Watanuki - going unbroken in the first five games of the first set - blinked while serving for the opener at 5-4.

Fritz duly capitalised, grabbing the set in a tie-break, but his opponent served for the second set at 5-3. Once again, the American rallied to force a tiebreak, leading 5-1 and seeing a match point at 6-5. However, Watanuki won three straight points to force a decider.

In a tight third set, Fritz converted his lone break point - also championship point - to bring up his 51st win in 71 matches in 2023. The American withstood a staggering 53 winners from his opponent to live to fight another day. He's now 4-3 in Shanghai - reaching the third round in as many consecutive appearances.

Meanwhile, the 130th-ranked Schwartzman saw off the 27th-seed Jiri Lehecka in a tough second-round clash. After winning the first set for the loss of four games, the Argentine won only two games in the second set as a decider ensued.

However, Schwartzman reasserted his ascendancy in the contest - dropping only two games - to improve to 11-12 on the season. The diminutive 31-year-old is now 3-3 in Shanghai, winning consecutive matches (except qualifying) in 2023 for only the second time, first doing so at Roland Garros.

Taylor Fritz vs Diego Schwartzman head-to-head

Fritz has lost two of his three previous clashes with Schwartzman, including both their hard-court meetings. They last met in the 2019 Los Cabos final, which the Argentine won in straight sets.

Taylor Fritz vs Diego Schwartzman odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Taylor Fritz Diego Schwartzman

The odds will be updated when they are released.

Taylor Fritz vs Diego Schwartzman prediction

Schwartzman is into the Shanghai third round for the first time.

Both Fritz and Schwartzman are quintessentially baseliners, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

The American is one of the sport's biggest servers and hardest hitters of the ball and also moves well, especially for his height. Meanwhile, Schwartzman is largely a counterpuncher who relies on his movement to make one more ball than his opponent.

Fritz also has the edge because of his superior consistency, experience, and pedigree, especially on the hardcourt, where he has a 169-113 record and four titles. Schwartzman, meanwhile, is 118-107 on the surface, winning one title.

The American might not have beaten Schwartzman on hardcourt before, but he's a much-improved player than in their last meeting on the surface four years ago. Coming off a career-best 51st win of the season, Fritz is expected to take the win.

Pick: Fritz in straight sets