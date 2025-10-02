Shanghai Masters 2025: Dalibor Svrcina vs Daniil Medvedev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips

Match Details

Fixture: Dalibor Svrcina vs Daniil Medvedev (16)

Date: October 4, 2025

Tournament: Rolex Shanghai Masters 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Dalibor Svrcina vs Daniil Medvedev preview

Medvedev at the 2025 China Open - Day 9 - Source: Getty

The star Russian Daniil Medvedev will kick off his 2025 Shanghai Masters campaign against Dalibor Svrcina in the Round of 64 match on Saturday, October 4.

The former World No. 1 walks into this match after retiring from the semifinal clash against the 19-year-old Learner Tien at the China Open due to cramps. Medvedev displayed a glimpse of his best form of the season by defeating the likes of Alexander Zverev and Cameron Norrie in Beijing, but once again missed out on a chance to reach his first-ever Masters final of the season. Tien, who made the headlines after beating Medvedev in the five-set thriller at the Australian Open this season, bounced back from a set down to clinch a 5-7, 7-5, 4-0 win.

After a series of early exits and some shocking results, Medvedev has shown some momentum in his Asia swing. He reached the quarterfinals of the Hangzhou Open, and his recent outing in Beijing indicates positive signs ahead of his first match in Shanghai.

Meanwhile, Dalibor Svrcina made a name for himself at the Hangzhou Open. The 22-year-old Czech entered the tournament as a lucky loser and stunned the eighth-seeded Matteo Berrettini and local favorite Zhizhen Zhang to reach his first-ever quarterfinal round on the ATP tour level. He will be hoping to pull off one of the early upsets in Shanghai on Saturday.

Svrcina defeated Yosuke Watanuki and Giulio Zeppieri in the qualifiers without dropping a set and later received a walkover while leading against Wu Yibing in the opening main draw match at the Shanghai Masters.

Dalibor Svrcina vs Daniil Medvedev head-to-head

Daniil Medvedev leads a head-to-head record against Dalibor Svrcina by 1-0. The former beat Svrcina 7-6, 6-4 in their only meeting at the Canadian Open this year.

Dalibor Svrcina vs Daniil Medvedev odds:

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Dalibor Svrcina +270 +4.5 (-107) Over 20.5 (-114) Daniil Medvedev -375 -4.5 (-115) Under 20.5 (+100)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM and Oddschecker)

Dalibor Svrcina vs Daniil Medvedev prediction

Dalibor Svrcina at the 2023 United Cup - Sydney: Day 4 - Source: Getty

Dalibor Svrcina broke into the top 100 in ATP singles rankings after his heroics in Hangzhou. He is ranked career-high 91 and has enjoyed success on the hard court. Beating a player of Medvedev's stature will be a big task for the youngster, but his calm nature and recent big wins give him every chance to pull an upset.

On the other hand, Medvedev, who is witnessing one of his worst seasons on the tour, is seeded 16th in the Shanghai Masters. The 2021 US Open winner boasts an impressive record on hard court despite his recent struggles. His dominant wins against Alexander Zverev and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in straight sets at the China Open further boost his confidence going into the Shanghai Masters.

Pick: Medvedev to win in straight sets.

Dalibor Svrcina vs Daniil Medvedev betting tips:

Tip 1: Result - Medvedev to win.

Tip 2: Svrcina fails to win a set.

Tip 3: The match is likely to finish before 25 games.

