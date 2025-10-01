"If I tell something bad, I get disqualified" - Daniil Medvedev furious at China Open after umpire ignores his cramping to give controversial penalty

The Russian star, Daniil Medvedev, concluded his 2025 China Open tournament after retiring from the semi-final match due to serious cramping. During the match, Medvedev expressed his frustration after receiving a code violation from the umpire in the third set due to his lack of effort.To reach the semi-final stage of the China Open tournament, Daniil Medvedev defeated Cameron Norrie, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and World No. 3 Alexander Zverev. He commenced his Asian swing with the Hangzhou Open, where he reached the quarter-final round, facing a defeat from Chinese talent Wu Yibing.During his semi-final match against American Learner Tien, Medvedev initially dominated the match, then lost the second set, and during the third set's second game, the Russian star was seen struggling to return Tien's serve due to his cramping. Subsequently, due to his supposed lack of effort, he received the code violation.Chair umpire Adel Nour issued a warning to which Medvedev objected. While conversing with Nour and supervisor Roland Herfel, he shared,&quot;If I tell him something bad, I get disqualified. But what am I supposed to tell to this guy? So you prefer that I retire? I'm giving my best effort. So why the hell is he not giving his best effort? Why are you deciding for me if I give my best effort or not? I'm not going to try to continue your role.&quot;He continued,&quot;I want to do something bad. I'm not allowed to because I'm disqualified. Why is every referee in the world trying to intimidate me? I didn't say one word. After US open, I'm trying to be good.&quot;However, in an official statement from the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) to The Athletic, the tennis body admitted the violation was issued erroneously and Medvedev will not be fined. In an X post, tennis writer of The Athletic, Charlie Eccleshare, shared,&quot;Statement sent to The Athletic: 'Upon reviewing the incident, the ATP Officiating has determined that the “Best Efforts” code violation was issued in error. This was communicated to Medvedev + his team following the match, and no fine will be imposed.'&quot;Charlie Eccleshare @CDEccleshareLINKStatement sent to The Athletic: 'Upon reviewing the incident, the ATP Officiating has determined that the “Best Efforts” code violation was issued in error. This was communicated to Medvedev + his team following the match, and no fine will be imposed.'After concluding his impressive China Open journey, Medvedev will next play in the Shanghai Masters.Daniil Medvedev received heavy fines for his US Open outburst and other past incidentsThe winner of 20 ATP singles titles, Daniil Medvedev, had received a total of $42,500 in fines during his US Open first-round outburst. He received $12,500 for destroying his racket and $30,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct.Apart from this, he was fined $76,000 during the Australian Open tournament matches, as he broke a racket and a net camera.As per CBS Sports, Daniil Medvedev was also fined during the 2017 Wimbledon Championship, as he threw coins at umpire Mariana Alves.