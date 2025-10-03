Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Yannick Hanfmann preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Novak Djokovic vs Yannick Hanfmann

Date: October 5, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Shanghai Masters

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Novak Djokovic vs Yannick Hanfmann preview

Novak Djokovic at the 2025 US Open - Source: Getty

Djokovic comes into Shanghai as the No. 5 seed, carrying a 32-10 record for 2025. At 38, the Serbian is carefully managing his schedule, but his level remains elite. This season, he reached the semifinals at all four Grand Slams, defended his title in Geneva, and made the final in Miami.

Djokovic has taken breaks to rest, recover, and spend time with his family, yet every time he steps back on court, he proves he is still among the very best. Playing his first event since the US Open, he is looking to build momentum in Shanghai for the final stretch of the season.

Hanfmann, ranked 150, has had a much more modest year. Holding an 8-10 record on the ATP Tour, most of his success has come in Challenger events, including a recent clay-court title. He now hopes to carry that form into Shanghai, though facing Djokovic is the ultimate test.

Novak Djokovic vs Yannick Hanfmann head-to-head

Djokovic leads the head-to-head record against Hanfmann 1-0. The Serbian won their only previous battle on the ATP Tour 6-3, 6-3 last year in Geneva, on his way to winning his 100th title.

Novak Djokovic vs Yannick Hanfmann odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Novak Djokovic Yannick Hanfmann

(Odds will be updated once available)

Novak Djokovic vs Yannick Hanfmann prediction

Yannick Hanfmann at the 2025 Davis Cup Qualifiers Second Round - Source: Getty

Djokovic arrived in Shanghai after a strong US Open campaign, where he fell to Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals. While his next appearance was uncertain, the Serb surprised fans by announcing his participation here.

After receiving a first-round bye, he opened with a solid 7-6(2), 6-4 victory over former Grand Slam champion Marin Cilic, showing he is already sharp despite the break.

Hanfmann, meanwhile, built some momentum with a semifinal run at the Jingshan Challenger before successfully qualifying for the Shanghai main draw. The German pulled off a pair of impressive wins, defeating Lorenzo Sonego and then upsetting 25th seed Frances Tiafoe to book his place in the third round.

It has been an encouraging stretch for Hanfmann, but facing Djokovic will be a major step up in level. Djokovic’s experience, consistency, and ability to raise his game at key moments should see him control the match and close it in straight sets.

Pick: Djokovic to win in straight sets.

Novak Djokovic vs Yannick Hanfmann betting tips

Tip 1: Djokovic to win 2-0 in sets.

Tip 2: Total games under 20.5.

Tip 3: Hanfmann to win fewer than 7.5 total games.

