Shanghai Masters 2025 Schedule Day 9: Novak Djokovic, Holger Rune & others in action - TV schedule, order of play, and live streaming details

Day 9 (Tuesday, October 7) of the Shanghai Masters 2025 will mark the start of the fourth-round matches. 24-time Major champion Novak Djokovic's stock as the title favorite has risen considerably over the past two days. Already the most accomplished player in the history of the tournament, the path to his fifth title in Shanghai has opened up quite nicely.
Carlos Alcaraz withdrew prior to the start of the tournament, and defending champion Jannik Sinner retired from his third-round match due to intense cramps. Djokovic could've bumped into the Italian in the semifinals. With two of his biggest threats out of the way, the 38-year-old will be keen to capitalize on a rare easy draw. He will take on Jaume Munar in the fourth round.
Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard upset the in-form Taylor Fritz in the previous round, and will now face Holger Rune for a spot in the quarterfinals, potentially his first at a Masters 1000 tournament. Tallon Griekspoor was the beneficiary of Sinner's mid-match retirement, resulting in the best win of his career in terms of ranking. He will take on qualifier Valentin Vacherot in the fourth round.
Gabriel Diallo and Zizou Bergs will also square off in the fourth round. With another day of entertaining matches lined up, here's a look at the schedule for Day 9 of the Shanghai Masters 2025:
Shanghai Masters 2025: Schedule for Day 9
Stadium Court
Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: (31) Gabriel Diallo vs Zizou Bergs
Followed by: (10) Holger Rune vs (32) Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
Not before 6:30 p.m. local time: Jaume Munar vs (4) Novak Djokovic
Followed by: (27) Tallon Griekspoor vs (Q) Valentin Vacherot
Show Court 3
Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: Robert Cash/JJ Tracy vs (3) Kevin Krawietz/Tim Puetz
Followed by: (Alt) Guido Andreozzi/Manuel Guinard vs Francisco Cerundolo/Luciano Darderi
Shanghai Masters 2025: Where to Watch
Fans can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at the Shanghai Masters 2025:
USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Shanghai Masters 2025: Match Timings
The first match on all courts will commence at 12:30 p.m. local time. The main show court at the venue, the Stadium Court, will host the night session starting from 6:30 p.m. as well. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 9 of the tournament are as follows:
