Shanghai Masters: Ben Shelton stuns Jannik Sinner to reach maiden ATP QF

Ben Shelton scored one of the biggest wins of his career on Tuesday, stunning reigning China Open champion Jannik Sinner in the Round of 16 at the Shanghai Masters.

With the 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(5) win, the American booked his spot in the quarterfinals of a Masters 1000 tournament for the first time in his career. Interestingly, this is also the first time ever that Shelton has reached the quarterfinals of an ATP Tour event.

Although the 21-year-old has two Grand Slam quarterfinal appearances under his belt (2023 Australian Open and semifinal run at the US Open the same year), Majors come under the purview of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) and not the ATP.

Against Sinner on Tuesday, Ben Shelton rained in 15 aces compared to the Italian's eight. He also won 73% of his first serve points (54/74), while managing to convert three of the five break points he got on his opponent's serve.

It was a very measured performance by the American overall, as he ended the match with 36 winners to his name and just nine unforced errors. By contrast, Jannik Sinner hit 31 winners and 13 unforced errors.

Shelton outscored the World No. 4 by four points at the end of the day -- winning 101 points as compared to Sinner's 97.

Ben Shelton to take on Sebastian Korda in Shanghai Masters quarterfinals

Ben Shelton at the 2023 Shanghai Rolex Masters against Jannik Sinner

Following his win over Jannik Sinner, Ben Shelton will take on compatriot Sebastian Korda in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Shanghai Masters. Korda, unlike Shelton, won his fourth-round clash in straight sets, beating Francisco Cerundolo 7-5, 7-6(6).

The duo have never met on the ATP Tour till date and will take on each other for the first time ever on Wednesday in Shanghai. Shelton has dropped two sets so far at the ATP 1000 tournament -- one against Sinner and one against Roman Safiullin in the Round of 32.

Sebastian Korda, on the other hand, has won all of his matches in straight sets, including a stunning Round of 32 win over second seed and former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev.

The winner of the clash between Korda and Shelton will take on either Fabian Marozsan or Hubert Hurkacz/Zhizhen Zhang in the semifinals. Meanwhile, top seed Carlos Alcaraz, who takes on Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round, remains the favorite to reach the final from the top half of the draw.