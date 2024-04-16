Roger Federer once shared how his wife Mirka 'mocked' him after witnessing him throw a racket during their first encounter.
Federer told The Guardian in 2016:
"I was playing club tennis in Switzerland and everybody said, 'Go see this guy, he's super talented, the future of tennis.' And the first thing she saw was me throwing a racket and shouting, and she was like [in a mocking tone], 'Yeah! Great player, he seems really good! What's wrong with this guy?'"
