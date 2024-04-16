  • home icon
By Pritha Ghosh
Modified Apr 16, 2024 22:51 GMT
Roger Federer wife Mirka
Roger Federer and his wife Mirka have been married for 15 years

Roger Federer once shared how his wife Mirka 'mocked' him after witnessing him throw a racket during their first encounter.

Federer told The Guardian in 2016:

"I was playing club tennis in Switzerland and everybody said, 'Go see this guy, he's super talented, the future of tennis.' And the first thing she saw was me throwing a racket and shouting, and she was like [in a mocking tone], 'Yeah! Great player, he seems really good! What's wrong with this guy?'"

