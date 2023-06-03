Alex Corretja has shared his views regarding the latest news about Rafael Nadal’s surgery.

On Friday, June 2, Rafael Nadal’s team announced that he underwent arthroscopic surgery to examine the left psoas muscle, with an update awaited on his birthday on Saturday, June 3.

The surgery has seemingly been the last resort for the Spaniard, who has been out of action ever since he suffered a hip injury during his second-round exit at the 2023 Australian Open.

Nadal’s compatriot, former tennis player, and Eurosport expert, Corretja, expressed his feelings about the development and shared details about the said procedure.

“Well, we heard that he was going to try something different that didn’t work until now, and of course, we were hearing that he might have a surgery. We didn’t know when,” Corretja said in reaction to the news, in a conversation with Eurosport.

The 49-year-old added that the news was made public by Nadal’s PR manager Benito Perez-Barbadillo.

“And Benito Perez-Barbadillo – he was the one giving this to the press, you know,” he said.

Corretja, albeit disappointed that the 14-time French Open champion had to undergo the surgery during the ongoing Grand Slam event, viewed the news as a glimmer of “hope.”

“Ya, it is a shame to read that Rafa is having a surgery while the Roland Garros is going on, but at the same time, it’s a hope,” he noted. “He had the surgery in Barcelona, and they said that tomorrow they’ll let us know how it was.”

The former player recognized that the 37-year-old Spaniard taking such a measure to heal his injury meant that he was wishing to make a comeback on the tour.

“I think it is important. That shows that Rafa – he still wants to be there, he still wants to find solutions for his injury, you know. That means that he still feels that he can come back,” Corretja opined.

The two-time French Open runner-up also acknowledged Dr. Angel Ruiz-Cotorro, Dr. Jaume Vilaro Angulo, and Dr. Marc J. Philippon, who were in charge of the procedure.

“It was from Ruiz-Cotorro - the doctor from the Spanish Federation, from Vilaro – another doctor, and Philippon – a guy that knows a lot about hip surgeries, I think he’s Canadian,” he said.

"I'm going to try so that I can compete at the highest level" – Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal at Australian Open 2023

Rafael Nadal recently announced that he will be taking an extended break from tennis. During his press conference, he also hinted that the 2024 season will likely be his last competitive year.

“My intention is that next year be my last and to be able to play the tournaments I want to say goodbye to those who have marked me,” he said.

The Spaniard also expressed his wish to compete at the highest level, despite the current setback.

“I'm going to try so that I can compete at the highest level. To get to this tour and that I can compete to fight for them, then to see the reality we will have to wait,” he said.

Nadal has only played four matches this season – two at the United Cup and two at the Australian Open in January.

His continued absence means that the former World No. 1, who was supposed to defend his 2022 French Open title at the ongoing event, is expected to drop outside the World’s Top-100 after the tournament.

