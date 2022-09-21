"Shut it down, nobody is going to beat that today" - Tennis fans react to Andy Roddick's hilarious take on Roger Federer at Wimbledon

Andy Roddick's humorous take on his rivalry with Roger Federer at Wimbledon left tennis fans in splits on social media after the 2003 US Open champion replied to a post from Wimbledon on Twitter.

Roddick is winning many more fans post-retirement, not just for his tennis analysis and commentary, but also for his sense of humor. In light of Federer's retirement, Wimbledon's Twitter handle asked fans and followers to reveal their favorite memories of the eight-time champion at SW19.

American tennis great Roddick had a cheeky response to the same.

"New phone. Who dis?" Roddick replied on Twitter.

What is your favourite @rogerfederer memory at Wimbledon?

Roddick lost three of the four Grand Slam singles finals he played throughout his career. All his losses came against Federer at Wimbledon, including a 16-14 fifth-set defeat in the 2009 final at the London Grand Slam.

"Shut it down, everybody. Nobody is going to beat that tweet today," one fan wrote on Twitter, reacting to Roddick's reply.

Meanwhile, another fan reflected on the iconic rivalry at Wimbledon and opined that Roddick would have undoubtedly won the title if not for Federer.

"The fact that you don’t have at least one Wimbledon title with the kind of tennis game you had is a crime. That final against Fed was epic. No other player in the world would have beaten you that day," read another tweet.

The fact that you don't have at least one Wimbledon title with the kind of tennis game you had is a crime. That final against Fed was epic. No other player in the world would have beaten you that day.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to Andy Roddick's funny response:

As far as I'm concerned, you guys are still playing that 5th set. Like literally right now

This guy got so much abuse from the US tennis cohort during his playing days. I'm impressed with his humor and grace in the years since - tennis is better for having him in its orbit.

Roddick had a similar take last week, moments after Federer announced his tennis retirement, joking that he could now finally return to Wimbledon and have a great chance of winning the title.

The Swiss great beat the American in four sets in the 2004 Wimbledon final and in straight sets in the 2005 final, before winning that epic match in 2009, in which the fifth set alone lasted 95 minutes.

Roger Federer will end his tennis career with a doubles match at the Laver Cup

Laver Cup 2022 - Previews

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has stated that he will play a doubles match at the 2022 Laver Cup to sign off on his illustrious tennis career. While he will not be able to participate in the singles event, he is expected to play just one doubles match throughout the weekend.

He expressed his desire to play alongside his greatest rival, Rafael Nadal, in his final career match, calling it "an absolute dream." He further stated that he was glad to see a positive response to his retirement announcement.

"Maybe I can play doubles with Rafa, that would be an absolute dream," the Swiss player said to SRF. "It's nice that the reporting was so positive, I didn't know what to expect. So far the echo has been wonderful."

Federer and Nadal played doubles together at the 2017 Laver Cup, defeating the pairing of Sam Querrey and Jack Sock, 6-4, 1-6, 10-5. They were also scheduled to play together in the 2019 edition, but Nadal suffered an injury and could not compete in that match.

