Silicon Valley Classic 2022: Naomi Osaka vs Qinwen Zheng preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Naomi Osaka vs Qinwen Zheng.

Date: August 2, 2022.

Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: San Jose, United States.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $757,900.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Naomi Osaka vs Qinwen Zheng preview

Naomi Osaka at the 2022 Australian Open

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka will lock horns with China's Qinwen Zheng in the first round of the 2022 Silicon Valley Classic on Tuesday.

Osaka hasn't competed a lot this year. After concluding her 2021 season earlier than usual, she returned to action at this year's Melbourne Summer Set. She made it to the semifinals before withdrawing due to an injury. At the Australian Open, Amanda Anisimova ended her title defense in the third round. The former World No. 1 lost despite holding match points.

Osaka then competed at the Indian Wells Open, losing to Veronika Kudermetova in the second round. She notched up her best result of the season so far at the Miami Open. The 24-year-old made it to the title round, where she lost to Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

Osaka's clay swing was rather short. At the Madrid Open, she bowed out in the second round. Anisimova once again knocked her out of a Grand Slam, this time handing her a first-round loss at the French Open. She sustained an achilles injury during that match, and will now compete for the first time since her loss in Paris. She also recently parted ways with her coach Wim Fissette.

Qinwen Zheng at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Qinwen Zheng has been slowly making her way up the rankings this year with her steady performances. She started the season by reaching the semifinals of the Melbourne Summer Set as a qualifier. At the Australian Open, she lost in the second round.

Zheng's next best result came at the French Open, where she made it to the fourth round. She lost to eventual champion Iga Swiatek and was the only player to win a set against her during the tournament. She reached a career-high ranking of No. 46 after this.

Zheng's most recent tournament was Wimbledon, where she made it to the third round before losing to eventual winner Elena Rybakina.

Naomi Osaka vs Qinwen Zheng head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Naomi Osaka vs Qinwen Zheng odds

Naomi Osaka vs Qinwen Zheng prediction

Naomi Osaka at the 2022 Australian Open

Osaka returns to compete on a surface she's had the most success on - hardcourts. Her record on the surface this year stands at 11-3. Zheng has improved considerably this year and has shown that she can go toe-to-toe with the big guns.

The teenager gave Swiatek a tough fight in Paris and has defeated another Grand Slam champion, Sloane Stephens, twice this year. Both players are aggressive ballstrikers who like to take the lead and keep the points short. Their serving stats will be the key to deciding this match, as it helps them make the most of their first strike tennis.

Osaka's fitness will be a concern, as she's competing after a while following her achilles injury. Zheng is likely to take advantage of any rust displayed by the former World No. 1, which could put her on the backfoot. But if the four-time Grand Slam champion is dialed in from the start, there's not much the teenager will be able to do to stop her.

Osaka hasn't won a title since her triumph at the 2021 Australian Open. A champion of her caliber will be eager to get her hands on some silverware as soon as possible. Expect the former World No. 1 to make a winning start to her campaign here.

Pick: Naomi Osaka to win in straight sets.

