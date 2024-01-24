"Since I came onto the scene everyone said, 'She's the next World No. 1'" - When Monica Seles was worried about becoming 'just another hotshot'

Monica Seles is one of the greatest players of all time. Some of the Yugoslav-turned-American's achievements in her teen years, like winning eight Majors and rising to the World No. 1 position, were so ludicrous that fans are in awe of her to this day.

Although Seles turned pro in 1989, she didn't play a full season on the WTA Tour for two years despite winning her maiden Major title at the 1990 French Open. That, however, changed in 1991, as the young lefty embarked on her journey to leave an indelible mark on the game.

Monica Seles would record her second Grand Slam triumph at the Australian Open that year, before following it up with a title run in Miami and a runner-up finish in Indian Wells. By virtue of her results at the Sunshine Double, the then-17-year-old replaced Steffi Graf as the new World No. 1.

Speaking to the American media in March 1991, Monica Seles disclosed back then that while many fans and pundits considered her a world-beater, she always had her fair share of doubts about monopolizing the top echelons of tennis.

"Since I came onto the scene, everyone said, 'She’s the next No. 1,' and I wondered if I don’t reach No. 1, what would happen to me; would I be just another hotshot? But now I’ve done it," the then-17-year-old told the New York Times in 1991.

The teen phenom's rise to the No. 1 spot was a precursor to bigger things, as she eschewed a never-before-seen brand of dominance on the WTA Tour. The then-Yugoslav won eight of her remaining 14 tournaments during 1991, which included triumphs at Roland Garros and the US Open.

Monica Seles then defended her three Major titles to much acclaim in 1992. Fans, meanwhile, had no reason to believe that the teenager would release her vice grip on the women's circuit the following year. Unfortunately for Seles, her career trajectory and off-court life fell into disarray soon after.

Monica Seles was stabbed by an obsessed Steffi Graf fan, bringing an end to her run at the top

Monica Seles began her 1993 season in red-hot form, denying Steffi Graf her third consecutive title in Melbourne. The then-19-year-old had beaten the German legend in three of their last four Grand Slam final meetings. The Major tournament, however, turned out to be Seles' last title for the next three years.

Seles suffered from a bout of viral infection soon after, missing nearly three months of tennis. And while she promptly returned in Hamburg, she was dealt arguably the worst hand in tennis history, as a jealous Graf fan stabbed her in the back during her quarterfinal outing at the tournament.

Monica Seles didn't play professional tennis again until 1995. And while she enjoyed considerable success after her comeback, winning the 1996 Australian Open, she never regained the edge she once had over the rest of her peers. To this date, Seles remains the biggest "What-If" in the game's history.

