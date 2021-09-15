Slovenia 2021: Kristina Mladenovic vs Alison Riske preview, head-to-head & prediction | Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz

Match details

Fixture: Kristina Mladenovic vs (3) Alison Riske

Date: 17 September 2021

Tournament: 2021 Slovenia Open (also known as the Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz)

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Portoroz, Slovenia

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $235,238

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Kristina Mladenovic vs Alison Riske preview

Kristina Mladenovic at the 2021 French Open.

America's Alison Riske and France's Kristina Mladenovic have set up an exciting quarterfinal clash at the 2021 Slovenia Open.

Mladenovic has had a rough couple of seasons on the singles tour. Once ranked as high as #10, the 28-year-old has plummeted down the rankings due to early round losses at most recent events.

But even amid her difficulties on the singles tour, Mladenovic has been incredibly successful in doubles. She has won four Slams, achieved the No. 1 ranking and reached the finals of two more Slams over the last three seasons.

The Frenchwoman hasn't played much doubles this year though, and when she reunited with her regular partner Timea Babos, she lost in the first round of Wimbledon. Mladenovic's record this year is 13-20 in singles, with quarterfinal appearances at three WTA 250 level events being her best result.

Her opening match in Portoroz, against Nika Radisic, was a two-hour slugfest in which the Frenchwoman prevailed 4-6, 6-1, 6-2. But Mladenovic then played one of her best matches of the season to thrash Ana Konjuh 6-0, 6-4 in the second round on Wednesday.

Alison Riske in action at the 2021 Viking Open, Nottingham.

Her quarterfinal opponent Alison Riske has also been struggling for form lately. After a breakthrough season in 2019 - where she defeated Ashleigh Barty in the fourth round of Wimbledon and made the finals of Wuhan Open - Riske hasn't been able to produce her best on a consistent basis.

The American reached the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time in 2020, but since then she has accumulated a string of early losses. Riske's woes have continued up until now - this quarterfinal appearance in Portoroz is her best result since reaching the final of the aforementioned Wuhan Open.

The 31-year-old had to make a comeback in her second round match against Viktoria Kuzmova, eventually winning 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Kristina Mladenovic vs Alison Riske head-to-head

Kristina Mladenovic and Alison Riske have met five times on the tour, with Mladenovic leading the head-to-head 4-1. But Riske won their most recent encounter, in the second round of Wimbledon in 2017.

This is the first time they'll be playing each other on hardcourts; all of their previous meetings have been on either clay or grass.

Kristina Mladenovic vs Alison Riske prediction

Kristina Mladenovic would like to extend her winning record against Alison Riske.

This is an important match for Kristina Mladenovic and Alison Riske, as both of them are looking to reach their first semifinal in a really long time. However, their rivalry has been dominated by Mladenovic so far, which makes her the favorite on paper.

Riske likes to play offensive tennis and call the shots in the rallies whenever she can. Mladenovic, meanwhile, was absolutely dominant in her win against Konjuh in the previous round, with some amazing first-serve stats.

A matter of concern for the 28-year-old, however, would be her second serve. With five double faults in each of her two matches, Mladenovic's second serve has been a distinct liability so far.

Riske is a pretty capable returner, so she could trouble Mladenovic if she's having a bad serving day. But if the Frenchwoman can keep her game under control, she should be able to secure a semifinal spot and continue to dominate her head-to-head against Riske.

Prediction: Kristina Mladenovic to win in three sets.

