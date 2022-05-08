"So exciting to see another Spanish teenager work his way, takes me back to when Rafa started his journey" - Tennis players react after Carlos Alcaraz conquers Novak Djokovic in Madrid

Carlos Alcaraz announced his arrival with a statement of enormous proportions, becoming the first player ever to beat both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the same clay tournament.

A day after prevailing over Nadal in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Madrid Open in a tense three-setter, the teenager did the same against Djokovic in the semifinals. In a match that was even more closely contested, Alcaraz came back from a set down to send the World No. 1 home with a 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5) scoreline.

The Spaniard was already being hailed as the 'next big thing' from all quarters, and these recent victories have only served to amplify that sentiment. Tennis fans on social media did not shy away from predicting that the World No. 9 will go on to emulate the Big 3 at this rate, an opinion that was surprisingly common among professionals as well.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters took to Twitter to congratulate Alcaraz on his triumph, noting that his ascendancy reminded her of when the indomitable Nadal burst onto the scene as a teenager back in 2005.

"So exciting to see another Spanish teenager work his way up in our sport. Takes me back to 04/05 when Rafa started his journey. So happy for Juan Carlos Ferrer. Congrats Carlos Alcaraz," Clijsters tweeted.

Former British No. 1 Greg Rusedski agreed with Clijsters, remarking that tennis would be in good hands even after the eventual retirement of the Big 3 thanks to the arrival of players like the Spanish teenager.

"Carlos Alcaraz just beat Nadal and Djokovic back to back. We talk about tennis not being the same when the big 3 are no more. Another superstar always arrives. Real Deal. Men's tennis is a good place," Rusedski tweeted.

Fellow professionals Sebastian Korda and Diego Schwartzman also took to Twitter to congratulate the teenager. Schwartzman fell to the World No. 9 in the final of the Rio Open earlier this year, while Korda was the last player to beat Alcaraz courtesy of his upset at the Monte-Carlo Masters last month.

The Argentine was last for words, putting up a series of emojis to indicate that it was mind-blowing to watch the Spaniard run rings around the World No. 1. The American shared the sentiment, remarking that it was so much fun to watch him play at such a high level.

"How much fun is it watching Carlos Alcaraz play! Vamos Charlie!!" Korda tweeted.

Former World No. 27 Laura Robson was particularly impressed by the quality of Alcaraz's drop shots, a shot so effective these days that it is being talked about as his specialty weapon even among elite players.

"I want to believe in anything the way Alcaraz believes in his drop shot," Robson tweeted.

Former World No. 1s Andy Roddick and Yevgeny Kafelnikov, and former player/renowned tennis coach Brad Gilbert all agreed that Alcaraz is destined to be a future World No. 1 and multiple Slam winner without a doubt.

"The way he is playing would not surprise me now to see him finish in top 3 and could even finish No. 1 on the year," Gilbert tweeted.

"100% clay his favorite surface," Kafelnikov wrote. "Id say that he will win RG titles more then all other three [Grand Slams] combined."

Carlos Alcaraz takes on Alexander Zverev in the final of the 2022 Madrid Open

Following his victory over Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz will take on defending champion Alexander Zverev in the final of the 2022 Madrid Masters. The German pulled off a commanding victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in three sets in the semifinals.

Zverev currently leads the head-to-head against the World No. 9 2-0, but both encounters came on hardcourts. The World No. 3 will be looking to win his first title of the year, while Alcaraz is on the hunt for his fourth title this season and second at a Masters 1000 event.

