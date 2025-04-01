Roger Federer once revealed how his younger self was prone to outbursts and frequently threw his racket around, owing to his self-critical nature. The Swiss also shed light on how his father Robert and mother Lynette reacted to displays of his volatile attitude.

Ad

For much of his illustrious career, Federer was known for being calm, composed and gracious on the court. However, his younger years told a different story, as the Swiss often vented out his frustration by breaking his rackets. His behavior greatly disappointed his parents, who paid 30,000 Swiss francs annually for his tennis training.

In an interview with The Guardian in 2016, Roger Federer disclosed that his outbursts weren't motivated by anger but rather by his sadness and disappointment in himself. However, the Swiss shared that he found a tactical method to prevent his racket from breaking during his outbursts, so that the news wouldn't get back to his parents, who spent lots of money on his equipment.

Ad

Trending

Federer also opened up about his tendency to self-flagellate by audibly criticizing himself over his performance. He admitted that his conduct disappointed and upset his parents, causing them to simply walk away from the court.

"I wasn’t the angry type, I was always the sad and disappointed type. But I’d throw the racket tactically, into the nets, so it wouldn’t break and I wouldn’t have to go to my parents, because it’s a lot of money," he said.

Ad

"I’d commentate on each shot, saying, how in the world could I miss that, I can’t believe how badly you’re playing, this is just a joke. My parents would get so disappointed in me and upset, they would just walk away," he added.

Roger Federer's desire to not let his parents get wind of his outbursts was understandable, since his father Robert and mother Lynette were once so "ashamed" of his behavior during a match that they told him they would no longer attend his tournaments.

Ad

Roger Federer: "My attitude was always very temperamental and maybe not the best at times, and my dad would get frustrated"

Roger Federer with his father Robert - Source: Getty

In a promotional clip for Nike in 2016, Roger Federer recalled an incident where his "temperamental" attitude during a training session angered his father Robert to the extent that he left him behind with five Swiss francs.

Ad

"I was playing with my dad and my attitude was always very temperamental and maybe not the best at times. And my dad would get frustrated. He said 'I don't enjoy playing with you like that.' So he put five Swiss Francs on the bench next to me and said 'I'm leaving, I'll see you at home,'" he said.

Ad

The Swiss confessed that he waited around for an hour because he was so shocked that his father had really taken off. He then took a 45-minute bus ride home, which marked the beginning of his transformation into a calmer player.

"And I couldn't believe he left me there because it was gonna be like a 45 minute bus ride back home. So I waited for like an hour until he came back and he never showed up. And I realized he had actually left when I checked the car park. In a cute way, that's how it all started," he added.

During his aforementioned interview with The Guardian, Roger Federer took pride in his remarkable turnaround. The Swiss admitted that he likely wouldn't have achieved as much success in his career if he had stayed a "little bit cuckoo" on the court.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins