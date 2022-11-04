"So many top players now talking about how Roger was their idol, that speaks of his greatness" - Novak Djokovic highlights Roger Federer's legacy, opens up about having similar farewell

Novak Djokovic showered more praise on his great rival Roger Federer, opining that the Swiss legend's greatness is reflected in many of the top players suggesting that they were inspired by Federer to take up the sport.

Speaking to Tennis Channel after his Round of 16 win at the Paris Masters on Thursday, Djokovic took some time out to highlight Federer's legacy, which he believes is eternal.

"His footprint, his legacy, his mark that he left behind is going to live forever," Novak Djokovic said when asked about Federer during a chat with Prakash Amritraj. "Even now that he retired, his legacy is going to be there for many many decades and generations to follow."

"He has not only achieved so much on the court but he has inspired so many young players to take a racquet in their hand. You have so many top players now talking about it, Roger was their idol. That's great, that speaks of his greatness."

The 35-year-old also shed light on becoming emotional during Federer's farewell at the Laver Cup. Djokovic was not the only one; the image of Rafael Nadal crying alongside Federer is one that will endure.

The Serb shared his perspective on why he and Nadal, among others, became so emotional, saying that it was the first time they were truly able to reflect on the "big picture" of sharing the stage together for so many years.

"I was very honored to be there. We were all emotional...I think the intensity of the rivalries is so high that you don't have time while you are active to reflect on some larger things, big picture things about each other. We shared the stage together, talking about Roger and Rafa of course, for almost 20 years. I mean, its incredible," he said.

"I'd love to have Roger, Rafa, and Andy there" - Novak Djokovic on his future retirement from tennis

The Big 4 at the Laver Cup 2022

Novak Djokovic painted a picture of his own farewell from the sport in the future, declaring that one of his biggest wishes for the day he retires is to have Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray by his side. The Serbian great admitted that he is not ready to retire just yet and has not given the moment too much thought, but he is certain about sharing it with his Big 4 rivals.

"Yes, it did appear in my mind how I would like to say goodbye. I didn't want to give too much attention to that because I'm not ready," he said. "But one thing is for sure, I'd love the have the greatest rivals that I've had, particularly Roger, Rafa, and Andy, there. Whenever that happens, wherever it is, I would love to have them there. That's one of the biggest wishes."

Djokovic defeated Karen Khachanov in straight sets at the Paris Masters on Thursday to set up a quarterfinal clash against rising Italian star Lorenzo Musetti on Friday. The defending champion is chasing a record-extending seventh title at the Masters 1000 event in Paris-Bercy.

