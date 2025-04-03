Monica Seles once shared her thoughts on Anna Kournikova being recognized more for her looks than her skills on the tennis court. Seles also revealed how other players on tour felt about the Russian.

Kournikova attracted a lot of attention for her appearance when she broke on tour, which drew strong reactions from her fellow players. For instance, Nathalie Tauziat strongly criticized the Russian for "parading around like a queen," while Patty Schnyder claimed that "everybody looked happy" when she lost a match.

However, in an interview with Sports Illustrated in 2000, Monica Seles revealed that while some players felt jealous of Anna Kournikova, those who knew her well liked her and knew how hard-working she was. Seles also insisted that the then-19-year-old deserved more credit for her talent in tennis than she was receiving.

"Anna has things that the rest of us don't have, so, yes, some of the players are envious of her. But others who know her like her. They all know she works hard. Remember, she comes from a hard place, too--yes, like me--so perhaps Anna should get more credit than some want to give her," Seles said.

Billie Jean King also expressed disbelief that Kournikova was being judged for attracting a wider male audience to the sport. The American emphasized that she welcomed the added attention since it allowed women's tennis to gain the same level of equity as certain men's sports.

"We have a chance to do what no other women's sport has done, to gain equity with comparable men's sports. That's done at the box office. It doesn't bother me at all if some of the guys come out to watch women's tennis because they want to see a beautiful woman. Who could hold that against Anna?" King said.

Monica Seles sticking up for Anna Kournikova wasn't a surprise, since she had been acquainted with the Russian from a young age. The duo crossed paths while training at Nick Bollettieri's academy in Florida as juniors.

Monica Seles on intrusive media attention: "The only player I've seen going through anything like that has been Anna Kournikova"

Monica Seles - Source: Getty

In 1991, Monica Seles mysteriously pulled out of the Wimbledon Championships with only three days to spare and chose not to reveal that shin splints were the cause of her surprise withdrawal. In a 2003 interview with Sportstar, the former World No. 1 recalled how the media made it into a "huge issue" and spread rumors that she was pregnant or wanted to become a starlet.

Seles also pointed out that the only ammunition the press had on her was her colored hair and her desire for a Lamborghini, which she believed contributed to their intrusion. The nine-time Grand Slam champion acknowledged that Anna Kournikova was the only other player to endure a similar media circus.

"My tennis was so good but there was no crazy father, no controversial boyfriend. Everything was very smooth, very private. The only thing out there was that I was colouring my hair, and I wanted a Lamborghini. The only other player I've seen going through anything like that has been Anna (Kournikova), and she's different from me," Monica Seles said.

On the tennis front, Monica Seles and Anna Kournikova locked horns in six tour-level encounters. The nine-time Grand Slam champion dominated their rivalry, enjoying a 5-1 lead in their head-to-head record.

