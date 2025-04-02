"There are thousands of beautiful women, but how many have the ability to play tennis" - When Anna Kournikova said her looks were 'not perfect'

Anna Kournikova once opened up about the massive attention she received for her looks. The Russian also shed light on what she felt separated her from other beautiful women in the world.

Kournikova made waves when she broke out on the tennis scene as a teenager, as she quickly gained popularity for her appearance. By the age of 19, in 2000, the Russian was reportedly earning $10 million a year in endorsements alone despite having yet to win a singles title on the WTA tour. That same year, she posed on the cover of Sports Illustrated and discussed the focus on her looks.

Despite all the praise for her beauty, Anna Kournikova candidly confessed that there were aspects of her looks that weren't perfect. However, the Russian emphasized that her tennis skills and personality set her apart from other beautiful women. She also believed that if she wasn't as successful in tennis, she wouldn't be noticed as much.

"I have things about me that are not perfect. Yes, and that is what I think about. Those things. But I am a tennis player. There are thousands of beautiful women, but how many have the ability to play tennis, to be a personality? If I would be ranked 500, no one would look at me," Anna Kournikova said.

Kournikova further revealed that she sometimes found the fame she enjoyed to be "overwhelming." Although she recognized the press and fans' desire to know more about her "mysterious" life and relationship status, she asserted that she wanted to keep certain parts of her life private.

"I feel [the fame] out there and yes, sometimes it's overwhelming. But it's normal, because I understand that if you like something, you want to learn more," she added. "The media get too deep into your private stuff. It may seem like a mystery to you, but really, I am just trying to have some things stay private."

Nevertheless, Anna Kournikova shared that she was used to the media attention and insisted that it didn't distract her from her focus on tennis. To illustrate her point, the Russian pointed out that she was being interviewed by the New York Times when she was making waves as a junior at nine years old.

"No, not me!" - Anna Kournikova on whether she intended to get married at a young age like her mother

Anna Kournikova with her mother Alla - Source: Getty

Anna Kournikova's mother Alla was only 18 years old when she married Sergei Kournikov. During the same interview, the Russian was asked whether she saw herself following in her mother's footsteps and getting married at a young age. However, Kournikova made it clear that she had no such plans.

"No, no! Not me!" she said.

The Russian retired from professional tennis just three years later in 2003, with a career-high singles ranking of World No. 8 despite never winning a tour-level title. However, she was successful in doubles, triumphing at the Australian Open in 1999 and 2002 alongside Martina Hingis.

In her personal life, Anna Kournikova began dating Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias in 2001. Although they haven't gotten married, the couple has welcomed three children together.

