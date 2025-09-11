SP Open 2025 Day 4: Women's singles predictions ft. Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Laura Pigossi, Renata Zarazua vs Berfu Cengiz

The second round of the SP Open 2025 will conclude on Day 4 (Thursday, September 11) of the tournament. Five players have already reached the quarterfinals. The remaining three slots will be finalized by the end of the day.

In massive news for South Asian tennis fans, Indonesia's Janice Tjen and the Philippines' Alexandra Eala have both made the last eight here. The two will lock horns for a place in the semifinals as well. Solana Sierra, Francesca Jones and Tiantsoa Rakatomanga Rajaonah are the other three players into the quarterfinals.

The rest of the draw will be bidding to join their peers in the last eight on Thursday, with top seed and home favorite Beatriz Haddad Maia leading the charge. On that note, here are the predictions for all the singles matches set for Day 4 of the SP Open 2025:

#1. Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Laura Pigossi

Haddad Maia has been wildly inconsistent this year. Following her third-round exit from the Australian Open, she lost another eight matches in a row. She snapped her losing skid at the Madrid Open but promptly lost her next two matches. She registered her best result of the season in Strasbourg by making the semifinals.

She also reached the quarterfinals of the Bad Homburg Open. While she arrived at the US Open on a four-match losing streak, she still managed to progress to the fourth round of the season's last Major, going down to eventual finalist Amanda Anisimova. She got her SP Open campaign underway with a dominant 6-1, 6-1 win against qualifier Miriana Tona, improving her record for the year to 14-24.

Pigossi rallied from a set down to defeat Elizabeth Mandlik 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the SP Open. It marked her second main draw win at the WTA level this year. She previously reached the second round of the Copa Colsanitas in April, and lost in the qualifying rounds of every other tournament she participated in.

While this will be their first meeting on the WTA Tour, they've previously crossed paths thrice on the Challenger and ITF circuits. Haddad Maia won all three of those encounters. She will be the favorite to win once again given Pigossi's results on the main tour this year.

Predicted winner: Beatriz Haddad Maia

#2. Panna Udvardy vs Ana Candiotto

Panna Udvardy at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Udvardy advanced to the quarterfinals of the Iasi Open in July, her best result on the WTA Tour this season. It also marked the only time she won a main draw match on the main tour. She captured the doubles title in Iasi, bagging her maiden title on the WTA Tour in either discipline. She recently went down to Alexandra Eala in the final of the Guadalajara Challenger.

Udvardy scored a 6-2, 6-3 over Anna Sinclair Rogers to begin her SP Open campaign, tallying her third main draw win of the season as well. Candiotto usually sticks to the ITF tour but received a wildcard to compete in the SP Open as one of Brazil's rising young prospects. She made a winning debut on the WTA Tour, beating Valeriya Strakhova 6-3, 5-7, 6-0 in the first round of her home tournament.

Considering the vast gulf in experience between the two players, Udvardy will be the favorite to win this match. She has a 36-21 record across all levels this season, while Candiotto has a 13-13 record. The support of the home crowd could spur the Brazilian to punch way above her weight but she will still be the underdog in this contest.

Predicted winner: Panna Udvardy

#3. Renata Zarazua vs Berfu Cengiz

Zarazua made headlines when she stunned reigning Australian Open champion and sixth seed Madison Keys in the first round of the recently concluded US Open. She fought from a set down to beat her accomplished opponent 6-7 (10), 7-6 (3), 7-5 in a match lasting for more than three hours.

Zarazua then lost to Diane Parry in three sets in the next round. She cruised into the second round of the SP Open with an easy 6-2, 6-1 win over home hope Luisa Fallana.

Cengiz had the most successful season of her career in 2024, winning three ITF titles from four finals. Unfortunately, an injury prevented her from competing for half of the 2025 season. She made her comeback in June, and kept on losing one match after another until she snapped her nine-match losing skid at the SP Open. She beat Jasmin Ortenzi 6-1, 6-2 to secure her maiden win at a WTA Tournament.

While Cengiz finally managed to win a match, securing back-to-back wins could prove to be a tough task for her. She has never beaten a top 100 player in her career, thus making Zarazua, ranked No. 84, the favorite to win this contest.

Predicted winner: Renata Zarazua

