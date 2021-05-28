Stefanos Tsitsipas claims Rafael Nadal & Roger Federer have "revolutionized tennis", says he is looking forward to playing Nadal at RG

Stefanos Tsitsipas has hailed Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for revolutionizing tennis and said he hopes to emulate the achievements of the legendary duo. Tsitsipas further claimed that he could give the Spaniard a tough fight should they meet at Roland Garros this year.

Speaking to the Evening Standard ahead of his 2021 Roland Garros campaign, Tsitsipas explained he enjoys watching the emotions Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer display on court.

"I love players that are natural, such as Nadal, who shows off his emotions," Tsitsipas said. "He really fights, he shows he’s willing to fight and puts on a great show, at the French Open in particular. And Roger might be a maestro of keeping calm but he expresses his emotions. They have revolutionized tennis. I’d love to be the same.”

Stefanos Tsitsipas is seeded fifth at Roland Garros and will not face Rafael Nadal until the final, given that the Mallorcan is placed in the other half of the draw.

Rafael Nadal

Stefanos Tsitsipas said he was looking forward to crossing swords with the 13-time French Open champion, whom he used to write about during his early journalism days.

"It’s never easy playing your idols on court,” Tsitsipas said of Rafael Nadal. “As a young journalist, I’d write a lot about Rafa and look how things have changed. I’m now in a position to face him, an idol that’s now a rival. It’s magnificent to be honest.”

"He’s the best clay-court player in the world and the favorite to win in Paris but I’m capable of having a good game against him. I would love to play Rafa in Paris. I’d love to test my strengths and ability against him on the Parisian clay. It would mean I’m doing well in the tournament!”

Turning his attention to Roger Federer and Wimbledon, Stefanos Tsitsipas credited the Swiss as the inspiration behind his versatile playing style. The Greek, who is yet to make the second week at Wimbledon, believes he has the tools to do well in the grasscourt Major, much like Federer.

“Roger inspires me, we both play the one-hand backhand, he’s also a very aggressive player," continued the Greek. “I think it’s just a matter of time for me at Wimbledon. I don’t think there’s a better tournament out there, it’s a surface that any player wants to thrive on and create amazing memories. Things will happen if I do the right things, it’s just a matter of time."

Federer first practice at #RolandGarros



IG romaingaune pic.twitter.com/xyhnwhhmqk — Allez Roger (@roger_allez) May 27, 2021

"We’re not that far" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on the gap between the Next Gen and the Big 3

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas believes the Next Gen - including himself - is gaining ground on Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer at the Grand Slams. Tsitsipas pointed to the fact that he and Daniil Medvedev have come close to winning a Major in recent years.

“I’ve been very close three times – semi-finals – and just two wins from making it happen,” Tsitsipas said. “Daniil Medvedev has come closer still. Just to give people an understanding, we’re not that far."

“Some people think we have no chance against them but we have had opportunities, it just hasn’t happened yet," he added. "And it will come, and I’m working hard every day to get there. When I get close, I need to deal with it better, experience it more and move on.”

Riding high on the road to @rolandgarros 🏎️



Most ATP match wins in 2021:



33 - Tsitsipas 👏

29 - Rublev

23 - Norrie 👊 pic.twitter.com/s7JWMPyl61 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 23, 2021