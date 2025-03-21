"Steffi Graf is still incredibly good, simply superhuman" - When Angelique Kerber revealed how playing with legend helped her during her slump in form

Angelique Kerber once shared how a training block with tennis legend and fellow German Steffi Graf inspired her turnaround after a distressing slump in form. Kerber also gave her verdict on whether Graf's tennis skills had held up in retirement.

Kerber had a disappointing outing at the 2015 Australian Open, suffering a shock 6-4, 0-6, 6-1 loss to Irina-Camelia Begu in the first round after entering the Major as the ninth seed. She then lost 6-1, 6-1 to Francesca Schiavone in her opening match in Antwerp and crashed out of the Dubai Tennis Championships in the third round. Subsequently, the German recorded a first-round exit at the Qatar Open, resulting in her dropping out of the top 10 for the first time since May 2012.

With the Sunshine Double around the corner, Angelique Kerber traveled to the US and sought out Steffi Graf, who lived in Las Vegas with Andre Agassi and their children Jaden and Jaz. In an interview with German publication Welt am Sonntag in 2015, Kerber disclosed that the 22-time Grand Slam champion had given her an open invitation offering her assistance.

"She had often told me that I’m always welcome at hers. That she would help me," Kerber said.

Kerber practiced under Graf's watchful eye in Las Vegas for three days before commencing her campaign at Indian Wells. Although she lost to Sloane Stephens in straight sets in her first match, Kerber insisted that she found her training sessions with Graf incredibly valuable.

Angelique Kerber spent another five days working with Steffi Graf before the Miami Open, where she lost in the third round. She revealed that she got the opportunity to share the court with the 22-time Grand Slam champion, who still possessed "superhuman" skills and remarkable footwork.

"Even if the results weren’t there initially I felt that it gave me so incredibly much, she said. "Steffi herself played with me. Steffi is still incredibly good, simply superhuman. Backhand slice, nothing changed, and her footwork is just awesome."

Following her work with Graf, Kerber won her fourth career title in Charleston, beating the likes of Andrea Petkovic and Madison Keys during her campaign. She then won her second consecutive title at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix after emerging victorious against three-time defending champion Maria Sharapova in the second round.

"Steffi Graf got rid of my doubts" - Angelique Kerber on 'special' training with her idol

Steffi Graf - Source: Getty

During the same interview, Angelique Kerber credited her "special" training block with Steffi Graf for allowing her to silence her doubts about her skills.

"I learned a lot on the trip, and it simply is something very special when Steffi is standing next to you and telling you things. She got rid of my doubts," Kerber said.

Kerber went on to clinch her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2016 Australian Open by triumphing over defending champion Serena Williams 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in the final. Later that year, the German emerged victorious at the US Open, beating Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in the title clash.

Following her victory, Angelique Kerber revealed that her "idol" Steffi Graf had sent her a touching good luck message before the final.

