Strasbourg 2020: Elena Rybakina vs Nao Hibino preview, head-to-head & prediction

Fixture: Elena Rybakina vs Nao Hibino

Date: 25 September 2020

Tournament: Internationaux de Strasbourg 2020

Round: Semi-Finals

Venue: Strasbourg, France

Category: WTA International

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €225,500

Match timing: TBD

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Elena Rybakina vs Nao Hibino preview

21-year-old Elena Rybakina was one of the most in-form players on the tour this year, prior to the shutdown. The Russian-born Kazakh player started the season brilliantly - reaching the final in Shenzhen, winning the title in Hobart, and reaching the final in Dubai, where she lost to Simona Halep. She is 3-3 since the resumption of the season, prior to this week.

Nao Hibino at the US Open earlier this month.

25-year-old Nao Hibino of Japan has been around on the tour for a while now. She has won 2 WTA titles to her credit so far, both on hard court, and has peaked at No. 56 in the rankings.

After making a good start to the year when she qualified for the Australian Open and reached the second round there, she also reached the semi-finals of the Hua Hin event in February but lost her last five matches on the tour coming into this tournament.

Elena Rybakina vs Nao Hibino head-to-head

Elena Rybakina leads the head-to-head in this series 1-0. In their only previous meeting, Rybakina defeated Hibino 7-5, 7-5 in the final round of the qualifying stage of the French Open last year.

Elena Rybakina vs Nao Hibino prediction

Elena Rybakina has scored two tough wins this week- beating Greet Minnen and French veteran Alize Cornet before a more comfortable quarter-final win over China's Shuai Zhang on Thursday, in a repeat of the Hobart final.

“I played much better today than in my last match. I’m pleased with my serve today. It wasn’t easy. Of course, it’s never easy,” she told the WTA Tour. “I’m pleased with my serve today. With every win, you become more confident but I’m going to focus on the next match and we’ll see how we go.”

Elena Rybakina with the Hobart International trophy earlier this year.

Ranked no. 84 in the world, Hibino is through to her first semi-final on clay on the WTA Tour after a string of good wins this week. She upset the No. 8 seed and former US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the first round, then scored a win over Zarina Diyas and followed it up with a win over former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in two tie-breaks.

The result surprised Hibino, who told the WTA Tour, “It’s surprising for me that I’m doing well this week. Playing on a clay court is not my favorite thing."

Rybakina is a hard-hitting player and this match should be on her racket. Hibino will try her best to slow down the game and engage the 21-year-old in longer rallies and will hope to force errors out of her younger opponent.

Prediction: Elena Rybakina to win in straight sets