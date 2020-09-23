Strasbourg 2020: Elina Svitolina vs Jil Teichmann preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Elina Svitolina vs Jil Teichmann

Date: 24 September 2020

Tournament: Internationaux de Strasbourg 2020

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Strasbourg, France

Category: WTA International

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €225,500

Match timing: Approx. 12:30 pm CEST, 4:00 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Elina Svitolina vs Jil Teichmann preview

Elina Svitolina lost in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open last week.

After losing tamely to Marketa Vondrousova in the Italian Open quarterfinals last week, Elina Svitolina regained some semblance of form in her Internationaux de Strasbourg Round of 16 clash against Magda Linette.

Svitolina had to work hard in the rallies, but she managed to eke out a 7-6 (0), 7-5 win over Linette in the pre-quarterfinals. The second-seeded Ukrainian will now lock horns with Switzerland's 23-year-old rising star Jil Teichmann.

The Barcelona-born player has recorded two convincing victories in Strasbourg so far.

Jil Teichmann

Teichmann knocked out sixth seed Amanda Anisimova in the first round, and followed it up with a 7-6 (3), 7-5 victory over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the Round of 16. The World No. 54 has a decent 16-9 win-loss record on the WTA Tour in 2020.

Teichmann performed quite well during the hardcourt season in the US as she finished runner-up to Jennifer Brady at Lexington and made it to the Round of 32 at the Western & Southern Open. However, she suffered first-round losses at the US Open and the Italian Open.

Elina Svitolina vs Jil Teichmann head-to-head

Elina Svitolina has never faced Jil Teichmann on the WTA Tour.

Teichmann has considerable momentum heading into this match though, and she could take advantage of Svitolina's recent blip.

Elina Svitolina vs Jil Teichmann prediction

Elina Svitolina has struggled in her recent matches to say the least. She got broken four times in her battle against the unseeded Magda Linette, whereas she couldn't convert any of the nine break point opportunities against Marketa Vondrousova last week.

On the other hand, Jil Teichmann has played some excellent tennis after the COVID-19 break. The left-handed player has converted 10 break points in two matches at Strasbourg, highlighting how her returns have been on the money.

Elina Svitolina will have to bring her 'A' game to the table and serve well in this match if she wants to progress to the semifinals. The World No. 5 player goes in as the favorite to win this contest on paper, but Teichmann is unlikely to go down easily.

Prediction: Elina Svitolina to win in three sets.