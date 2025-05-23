Strasbourg 2025: Elena Rybakina vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Internationaux de Strasbourg

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Elena Rybakina vs (9) Beatriz Haddad Maia

Date: May 23, 2025

Tournament: Internationaux de Strasbourg

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Tennis Club de Strasbourg, Strasbourg, France

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Elena Rybakina vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview

Elena Rybakina at the Internationaux de Strasbourg 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina will take on Beatriz Haddad Maia in the semifinals of the Internationaux de Strasbourg 2025.

Following a first-round bye, Rybakina kicked off her campaign with a routine 6-1, 6-3 win over Wang Xinyu in the second round. She was up against Magda Linette in the quarterfinals. While the match was competitive, the Kazakh always remained one step ahead of her opponent. She broke the Pole's serve once in each set to score a 7-5, 6-3 win.

Haddad Maia staged a comeback to beat Clara Tauson 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 in the first round. She scored a 7-6 (3), 6-3 win over Ashlyn Krueger to set up a quarterfinal showdown against second seed Emma Navarro. The Brazilian initially managed to get back on serve after going down a break in the first set. However, she couldn't do the same once again and conceded the set.

Haddad Maia had one foot out the door in the second set, but she stopped Navarro from serving out the match at 6-5 to force a tie-break. She came out on top in it to take the set. She carried this momentum into the third set, breaking the American's serve on multiple occasions to score a 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2 comeback win in a little over three hours.

Elena Rybakina vs Beatriz Haddad Maia head-to-head

Haddad Maia leads Rybakina 2-1 in the head-to-head. The Kazakh won their previous meeting courtesy of her opponent's mid-match retirement at Wimbledon 2023.

Elena Rybakina vs Beatriz Haddad Maia odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elena Rybakina -375 +1.5 (-1100) Over 20.5 (-125) Beatriz Haddad Maia +270 -1.5 (+475) Under 20.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Elena Rybakina vs Beatriz Haddad Maia prediction

Beatriz Haddad Maia at the Madrid Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After early exits from Madrid and Rome, Rybakina has gotten back on track with her run in Strasbourg. She didn't drop her serve even once in the previous round against Linette, or Wang. Haddad Maia improved her yearly record to 6-14 following her gritty win over Navarro.

The Brazilian has won three matches in a row for the first time since her title-winning run in Seoul in September 2024. Her win over Navarro was also her first against a top 10 player since April 2024. She has struggled a lot this year but appears to be inching back towards her best.

All three of Rybakina and Haddad Maia's previous matches took place in 2023, though they've contested only one full match. The Brazilian needed three sets to win their first duel in Abu Dhabi. She won their next match in Stuttgart after her rival retired in the second set. The Kazakh won their third and most recent encounter via a mid-match retirement as well.

Both players are having a resurgence this week, though Rybakina's form looks more impressive. She should be able to outplay Haddad Maia to score her first proper win in this rivalry.

Pick: Elena Rybakina to win in straight sets.

