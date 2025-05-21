Strasbourg 2025: Elena Rybakina vs Magda Linette preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Internationaux de Strasbourg

Match Details
Fixture: (4) Elena Rybakina vs Magda Linette
Date: May 22, 2025
Tournament: Internationaux de Strasbourg 2025
Round: Quarterfinals
Venue: Tennis Club de Strasbourg, Strasbourg, France
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: $922,573
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Elena Rybakina vs Magda Linette preview
Elena Rybakina will take on Liudmila Samsonova in the quarterfinals of the Strasbourg International.
Rybakina has yet to win her first title on tour this season. After a fourth-round exit in Melbourne, she reached the semifinals of the Abu Dhabi Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships. Despite a spirited performance against Mirra Andreeva, the Russian eliminated her in Dubai, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
The Kazakh entered Strasbourg after third-round exits in Madrid and Rome. She started her campaign with a routine win over Wang Xin Yu in the second round. Rybakina outfoxed the Chinese pro in straight sets, 6-1, 6-3.
Meanwhile, Magda Linette has had a quiet season so far. She's garnered 15 wins from 26 matches, including quarterfinal runs in Abu Dhabi and Miami. She also reached the last 16 in Doha, but lost to Marta Kostyuk in straight sets.
The Pole entered Strasbourg after a third-round exit in Rome. She started her campaign with a confident win over Barbora Krejcikova and brushed aside Rebecca Sramkova in the second round. Samsonova outfoxed the Slovakian Sramkova in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3.
Elena Rybakina vs Magda Linette head-to-head
Rybakina leads the head-to-head against Linette 2-0. She defeated the Pole most recently in the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup.
Elena Rybakina vs Magda Linette odds
Odds will be updated when available.
Elena Rybakina vs Magda Linette prediction
Elena Rybakina is one win away from reaching her third semifinal this year. The Kazakh will undoubtedly be the favorite to win in Strasbourg, but has also looked vulnerable on clay. She will be eager to open her account this week and enter the French Open on a high.
On the other hand, Magda Linette has chipped in with valuable results this season. She won 70% of her first serve points in the last round and is one of the dark horses in Strasbourg. The Pole is known for her defensive skills on the court.
Considering their results this year and record on clay, Rybakina will be a slight favorite to come out on top. She should be able to use her potent all-around game and eliminate Linette in the last eight.
Pick: Rybakina to win in straight sets.