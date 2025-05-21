Strasbourg 2025: Elena Rybakina vs Magda Linette preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Internationaux de Strasbourg

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (4) Elena Rybakina vs Magda Linette

Date: May 22, 2025

Tournament: Internationaux de Strasbourg 2025

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Tennis Club de Strasbourg, Strasbourg, France

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $922,573

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Elena Rybakina vs Magda Linette preview

Rybakina in action at the WTA500 Open Tennis Tournament Internationaux De Strasbourg - Source: Getty

Elena Rybakina will take on Liudmila Samsonova in the quarterfinals of the Strasbourg International.

Ad

Trending

Rybakina has yet to win her first title on tour this season. After a fourth-round exit in Melbourne, she reached the semifinals of the Abu Dhabi Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships. Despite a spirited performance against Mirra Andreeva, the Russian eliminated her in Dubai, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

The Kazakh entered Strasbourg after third-round exits in Madrid and Rome. She started her campaign with a routine win over Wang Xin Yu in the second round. Rybakina outfoxed the Chinese pro in straight sets, 6-1, 6-3.

Ad

Linette stretches for a point in the Italian Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Magda Linette has had a quiet season so far. She's garnered 15 wins from 26 matches, including quarterfinal runs in Abu Dhabi and Miami. She also reached the last 16 in Doha, but lost to Marta Kostyuk in straight sets.

Ad

The Pole entered Strasbourg after a third-round exit in Rome. She started her campaign with a confident win over Barbora Krejcikova and brushed aside Rebecca Sramkova in the second round. Samsonova outfoxed the Slovakian Sramkova in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3.

Elena Rybakina vs Magda Linette head-to-head

Rybakina leads the head-to-head against Linette 2-0. She defeated the Pole most recently in the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup.

Ad

Elena Rybakina vs Magda Linette odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elena Rybakina Magda Linette

Ad

Odds will be updated when available.

Elena Rybakina vs Magda Linette prediction

Rybakina in action at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Six - Source: Getty

Elena Rybakina is one win away from reaching her third semifinal this year. The Kazakh will undoubtedly be the favorite to win in Strasbourg, but has also looked vulnerable on clay. She will be eager to open her account this week and enter the French Open on a high.

Ad

On the other hand, Magda Linette has chipped in with valuable results this season. She won 70% of her first serve points in the last round and is one of the dark horses in Strasbourg. The Pole is known for her defensive skills on the court.

Considering their results this year and record on clay, Rybakina will be a slight favorite to come out on top. She should be able to use her potent all-around game and eliminate Linette in the last eight.

Pick: Rybakina to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More