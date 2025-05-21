Strasbourg 2025: Emma Navarro vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Internationaux de Strasbourg

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Emma Navarro vs (9) Beatriz Haddad Maia
Date: May 22, 2025
Tournament: Internationaux de Strasbourg
Round: Quarterfinals
Venue: Strasbourg, France
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Claycourt Outdoor
Prize Money: $1,064,510
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK: Sky Sports
Emma Navarro vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview
Second-seeded Emma Navarro will face ninth-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia for a place in the semifinals of the 2025 Strasbourg Open on Thursday (May 22).
Navarro had been through an up-and-down year before arriving in Strasbourg, losing 11 of her 27 tour-level outings despite reaching the Australian Open quarterfinals and picking up her second career title at the Merida Open. Not known for her claycourt credentials in particular, the 24-year-old American gave a good account of herself in the tournament opener, beating 2023 runner-up Anna Blinkova 6-1, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals of this week's Internationaux de Strasbourg.
Haddad Maia, meanwhile, has also endured a tough season thus far before beginning her campaign at the WTA 500 tournament in Strasbourg, dropping 14 of her 17 matches. The World No. 23 Brazilian has made plenty of amends by displaying resilient form this week. She overcame a set deficit to outlast the promising Clara Tauson 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 in the first round, before beating the redlining Ashlyn Krueger 7-6(3), 6-3 in the Round of 16.
Emma Navarro vs Beatriz Haddad Maia head-to-head
Navarro and Haddad Maia are tied 2-2 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. All four of their career encounters have come clay. Moreover, the Brazilian downed the then-unseeded American in the second round of the Strasbourg Open last year.
Emma Navarro vs Beatriz Haddad Maia odds
(All bets sourced from BetMGM)
Emma Navarro vs Beatriz Haddad Maia prediction
Navarro will be eager to get on top of this even-keeled match-up, considering she has won back-to-back matches on the WTA Tour only thrice this year so far. The World No. 9 has improved on clay - her worst surface - over the years, making use of her world-class endurance and rally tolerance to monopolize baseline rallies.
Haddad Maia, on her part, has the ability to unload on the ball at 6'0 but prefers to slowly grind her opponents down from the baseline, which she is adept at. The 28-year-old also has the lefty advantage, especially on a surface like clay, where right-handed players' backhands are susceptible to being broken down.
For what it's worth, the former World No. 10 has much more match practice in Strasbourg this week than her higher-ranked opponent. She might just spring up an upset over the second seed if the latter is not at her best levels.
Pick: Haddad Maia to win in three sets.