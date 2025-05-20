Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Emma Raducanu vs Danielle Collins

Date: Wednesday, May 21 2025

Tournament: Strasbourg Open

Round: Round of 16

Venue: Strasbourg, France

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Claycourt Outdoor

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK: Sky Sports

Emma Raducanu vs Danielle Collins preview

Emma Raducanu comes into this contest after a fantastic win against sixth seed Daria Kasatkina in the opening round. The British tennis player was in fine form as she cruised to a 6-1, 6-3 win to stun her higher-ranked opponent. Raducanu had recently made it to the fourth round of the Italian Open and has looked strong on clay.

Ad

Trending

It’s been a good run for the 22-year-old, who reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Open, which was her maiden appearance in the last-eight stage of a WTA 1000 event. She recently also opened up about her positive mindset and how she wanted to be a better version of herself each day.

Emma Raducanu has won five of her last seven matches on clay. Source: Getty

Collins had a tough opening round fixture as she needed three sets to get past her compatriot Sofia Kenin. The 31-year-old American’s best performance of the year was reaching the quarterfinals of the Charleston Open, and she will want to go one step further this time around. She has been in great form on clay and scalped a massive win last week when she stunned the reigning French Open champion Iga Swiatek at the Italian Open.

Ad

Emma Raducanu vs Danielle Collins head-to-head

This will be the first time that Raducanu and Collins will face each other.

Emma Raducanu vs Danielle Collinss odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Emma Raducanu TBD TBD TBD Danielle Collins TBD TBD TBD

Ad

(Odds will be updated once available)

Emma Raducanu vs Danielle Collins prediction

This promises to be a cracker of a contest, considering how talented both players are. Raducanu has played seven matches on clay, three more than Collins, this season, so that might give her a slight edge.

Danielle Collins celebrates during her win over Iga Swiatek at the Italian Open 2025. Source: Getty

However, going by the results, it’s Collins who appears to have the upper hand as she beat the defending French Open champion, Swiatek, who has not lost at Roland Garros in the last three years. That will give the American a massive boost going into the match against Raducanu and could make the difference.

Pick: Danielle Collins to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi D'Souza Current sports journalist, former tennis player. Know More