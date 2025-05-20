Match Details
Fixture: Emma Raducanu vs Danielle Collins
Date: Wednesday, May 21 2025
Tournament: Strasbourg Open
Round: Round of 16
Venue: Strasbourg, France
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Claycourt Outdoor
Prize Money: $1,064,510
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK: Sky Sports
Emma Raducanu vs Danielle Collins preview
Emma Raducanu comes into this contest after a fantastic win against sixth seed Daria Kasatkina in the opening round. The British tennis player was in fine form as she cruised to a 6-1, 6-3 win to stun her higher-ranked opponent. Raducanu had recently made it to the fourth round of the Italian Open and has looked strong on clay.
It’s been a good run for the 22-year-old, who reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Open, which was her maiden appearance in the last-eight stage of a WTA 1000 event. She recently also opened up about her positive mindset and how she wanted to be a better version of herself each day.
Collins had a tough opening round fixture as she needed three sets to get past her compatriot Sofia Kenin. The 31-year-old American’s best performance of the year was reaching the quarterfinals of the Charleston Open, and she will want to go one step further this time around. She has been in great form on clay and scalped a massive win last week when she stunned the reigning French Open champion Iga Swiatek at the Italian Open.
Emma Raducanu vs Danielle Collins head-to-head
This will be the first time that Raducanu and Collins will face each other.
Emma Raducanu vs Danielle Collinss odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Emma Raducanu vs Danielle Collins prediction
This promises to be a cracker of a contest, considering how talented both players are. Raducanu has played seven matches on clay, three more than Collins, this season, so that might give her a slight edge.
However, going by the results, it’s Collins who appears to have the upper hand as she beat the defending French Open champion, Swiatek, who has not lost at Roland Garros in the last three years. That will give the American a massive boost going into the match against Raducanu and could make the difference.
Pick: Danielle Collins to win in three sets.