Strasbourg 2025 Final: Elena Rybakina vs Liudmila Samsonova preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Internationaux de Strasbourg

Match Details
Fixture: (4) Elena Rybakina vs (8) Liudmila Samsonova
Date: May 24, 2025
Tournament: Internationaux de Strasbourg 2025
Round: Final
Venue: Tennis Club de Strasbourg, Strasbourg, France
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: $922,573
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Elena Rybakina vs Liudmila Samsonova preview
Fourth seed Elena Rybakina is set to face Liudmila Samsonova in the women's singles final of the Strasbourg International 2025 on Saturday.
Rybakina has had a difficult season this year. After a fourth-round exit in the Australian Open, she reached the semifinals in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The Kazakh also reached the quarterfinals in Doha but lost to Iga Swiatek in straight sets.
The former World No. 3 entered Strasbourg after third-round exits in Madrid and Rome. She started her campaign by cruising past Wang Xinyu and Magda Linette in her first two rounds and then showed her class against Beatriz Haddad Maia. The fourth seed defeated Haddad Maia in the semifinal, 7-6(7), 1-6, 6-2.
Meanwhile, Liudmila Samsonova has been quietly making her moves this season. After a semifinal run in Adelaide, she reached the quarterfinals in Indian Wells and the third round in Madrid. Despite a valiant effort against Yuliia Starodubtseva, the Ukrainian defeated Samsonova in Madrid, 2-6, 7-6(2), 6-0.
The Russian entered Strasbourg after a second-round exit in Rome. She set the tone early with confident wins over Diane Parry and Paula Badosa before overpowering Danielle Collins in the semifinal. Samsonova outplayed the American in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2 to reach the final.
Elena Rybakina vs Liudmila Samsonova head-to-head
Samsonova leads the head-to-head record against Rybakina 4-1. However, Rybakina won their most recent encounter in the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open.
Elena Rybakina vs Liudmila Samsonova odds
Odds will be updated when available.
Elena Rybakina vs Liudmila Samsonova prediction
Elena Rybakina is one win away from claiming her first title this year. She seems to be peaking at the right moment with the Roland-Garros on the horizon. The Kazakh ground out a tough win against Haddad Maia after spending almost three hours on the court.
Meanwhile, Samsonova has again showcased her potential with a deep run in Strasbourg. The Russian doesn't get enough credit for her progress but has been consistent on tour. She has a neat all-around game with great anticipation skills on the court.
Rybakina's power will collide with Samsonova's finesse in the Strasbourg final. Both players deserve a title for getting through a challenging phase on tour. Considering their record at the highest level and composure on the big stage, Rybakina will have a slight advantage in this bout. The Kazakh should be able to hold her nerve in the final and win the Strasbourg International.
Pick: Rybakina to win in three sets.