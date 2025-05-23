Strasbourg 2025 Final: Elena Rybakina vs Liudmila Samsonova preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Internationaux de Strasbourg

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (4) Elena Rybakina vs (8) Liudmila Samsonova

Date: May 24, 2025

Tournament: Internationaux de Strasbourg 2025

Round: Final

Venue: Tennis Club de Strasbourg, Strasbourg, France

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $922,573

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Elena Rybakina vs Liudmila Samsonova preview

Rybakina at the Internationaux de Strasbourg - Source: Getty

Fourth seed Elena Rybakina is set to face Liudmila Samsonova in the women's singles final of the Strasbourg International 2025 on Saturday.

Ad

Trending

Rybakina has had a difficult season this year. After a fourth-round exit in the Australian Open, she reached the semifinals in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The Kazakh also reached the quarterfinals in Doha but lost to Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

The former World No. 3 entered Strasbourg after third-round exits in Madrid and Rome. She started her campaign by cruising past Wang Xinyu and Magda Linette in her first two rounds and then showed her class against Beatriz Haddad Maia. The fourth seed defeated Haddad Maia in the semifinal, 7-6(7), 1-6, 6-2.

Ad

Samsonova plays a running forehand in the Internationaux de Strasbourg - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Liudmila Samsonova has been quietly making her moves this season. After a semifinal run in Adelaide, she reached the quarterfinals in Indian Wells and the third round in Madrid. Despite a valiant effort against Yuliia Starodubtseva, the Ukrainian defeated Samsonova in Madrid, 2-6, 7-6(2), 6-0.

Ad

The Russian entered Strasbourg after a second-round exit in Rome. She set the tone early with confident wins over Diane Parry and Paula Badosa before overpowering Danielle Collins in the semifinal. Samsonova outplayed the American in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2 to reach the final.

Elena Rybakina vs Liudmila Samsonova head-to-head

Samsonova leads the head-to-head record against Rybakina 4-1. However, Rybakina won their most recent encounter in the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open.

Ad

Elena Rybakina vs Liudmila Samsonova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elena Rybakina Liudmila Samsonova

Ad

Odds will be updated when available.

Elena Rybakina vs Liudmila Samsonova prediction

Elena Rybakina is one win away from claiming her first title this year. She seems to be peaking at the right moment with the Roland-Garros on the horizon. The Kazakh ground out a tough win against Haddad Maia after spending almost three hours on the court.

Meanwhile, Samsonova has again showcased her potential with a deep run in Strasbourg. The Russian doesn't get enough credit for her progress but has been consistent on tour. She has a neat all-around game with great anticipation skills on the court.

Ad

Rybakina's power will collide with Samsonova's finesse in the Strasbourg final. Both players deserve a title for getting through a challenging phase on tour. Considering their record at the highest level and composure on the big stage, Rybakina will have a slight advantage in this bout. The Kazakh should be able to hold her nerve in the final and win the Strasbourg International.

Pick: Rybakina to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More