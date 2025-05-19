Strasbourg 2025: McCartney Kessler vs Ashlyn Krueger preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Internationaux de Strasbourg

Match Details

Fixture: McCartney Kessler vs Ashlyn Krueger

Date: May 19, 2025

Tournament: Internationaux de Strasbourg 2025

Round: First Round

Venue: Tennis Club de Strasbourg, Strasbourg, France

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $922,573

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

McCartney Kessler vs Ashlyn Krueger preview

Kessler in action at the Madrid Open - Day Two - Source: Getty

McCartney Kessler will take on Ashlyn Krueger in the first round of the Strasbourg International.

Kessler is known for her resilient all-around game on tour. After a title-winning run in Hobart, she secured a runner-up finish in Austin and reached the third round of the Miami Open. Despite a spirited performance against Emma Raducanu, the Brit defeated her in Miami, 6-1, 3-0 (RET).

The American has yet to register a main draw win on clay this year. After early exits in Rome and Madrid, she will enter Strasbourg via the qualifiers. Kessler outfoxed Jodie Burrage and Renata Zarazua in close matches during the qualification rounds.

Krueger in action at the Italian Open 2025 - Day Four - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Ashlyn Krueger has made an optimistic start to the season. After quarterfinal runs in Brisbane and Adelaide, she secured a runner-up finish in Abu Dhabi. Despite a spirited performance against Belinda Bencic, the Swiss outclassed her in three sets in the Abu Dhabi final.

Krueger will enter Strasbourg after a second-round exit in Rome. She started her campaign with a confident win over Anna Bondar but couldn't make her mark against Jessica Pegula. The third seed

McCartney Kessler vs Ashlyn Krueger head-to-head

Krueger leads the head-to-head against Kessler 1-0. She defeated the American most recently in the 2025 Abu Dhabi Open.

McCartney Kessler vs Ashlyn Krueger odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games McCartney Kessler Ashlyn Krueger

Odds will be updated when available.

McCartney Kessler vs Ashlyn Krueger prediction

Kessler in action at the BNP Paribas Open - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Kessler has chipped in with consistent results this year. Clay has never been her forte, but the American did grind out a quarterfinal run in Saint Malo this month. She will be eager to prepare well ahead of the French Open and will need to raise her level in Strasbourg.

Krueger, on the contrary, has picked up some big wins this year. She's humbled the likes of Paula Badosa, Marta Kostyuk, and Elena Rybakina in convincing fashion on tour. The 21-year-old has a bright future ahead and seems to be making the right moves at the moment.

Considering their recent form and results this year, Krueger will be a slight favorite to come out on top. The youngster will need to be positive in her approach against a sticky opponent like Kessler but should be able to navigate past this stern challenge in the first round.

Pick: Krueger to win in three sets.

