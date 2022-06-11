Stuttgart 2022: Andy Murray vs Nick Kyrgios preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Boss Open

Match Details

Fixture: Andy Murray vs Nick Kyrgios

Date: 11 June 2022

Timing: Approx 3:00 a.m. local time | 9:00 a.m ET | 1:00 p.m. GMT | 6:30 p.m. IST

Tournament: BOSS Open 2022.

Round: Semifinals.

Venue: Stuttgart, Germany.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €769,645.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Discovery.

Andy Murray vs Nick Kyrgios preview

Andy Murray and Nick Kyrgios will lock horns in the semifinals of the Boss Open on Saturday.

World No. 68 Murray claimed his biggest win in more than five years on Friday when he defeated top-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6(4), 6-3 to reach the semifinals of the Stuttgart Open.

Both players started well and showed no signs of nerves. Murray pulled out his bag of tricks in the tie-break to win the first set 7-6. The 35-year old had also saved a set point earlier. The Brit made a strong start in the second set and got a crucial break in the sixth game, which helped him on his way to a first victory against a top-five player in five years.

Nick Kyrgios is back in business following a run to the semifinals of the Boss Open. He's been on the rise as the tournament has progressed, beating the likes of Jiri Lehecka, Nikoloz Basilashvili and Marton Fucsovics.

The Australian was up against in-form Fucsovics in the quarterfinals. It was a pretty even contest in the first set, which went to a tiebreak. The Swiss was the first to lose concentration and Kyrgios capitalized by taking the set 7-6(3).

Kyrgios raced to a 3-0 lead in the second set as Fucsovics started to struggle with a back pain issue. It's still unclear what exactly went wrong for the Hungarian, but he was forced to retire, handing victory to the 27-year old.

Andy Murray vs Nick Kyrgios head-to-head

Andy Murray leads the head-to-head 5-1 against Nick Kyrgios. However, Kyrgios defeated the Brit 2-6, 7-6(4), 7-5 in their most recent encounter at the 2018 Queen's Club Championships.

Andy Murray vs Nick Kyrgios odds

Player Name Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games Andy Murray +110 +2.5(-175) Over 22.5(-190) Nick Kyrgios -145 -2.5(+125) Under 22.5(+130)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Andy Murray vs Nick Kyrgios prediction

BOSS OPEN Stuttgart 2022 - Day 5

Andy Murray will be feeling pumped after his victory in the last match. The Brit has not had it easy with injuries and has gone through multiple surgeries to continue playing at the highest level. Many doubted Murray's fitness levels, but the Brit is showing his class on the grass courts.

Nick Kyrgios has always loved playing on grass and he has shown that with his performances throughout the week. The Australian is looking fresh after he skipped the claycourt season. He's registered 34 aces in his last three matches, more than anyone else in the tournament so far.

Kyrgios has always been an aggressive player. Over the past few months, his decision-making during points has been better and has significantly cut down on errors too.

We can expect this to be a very close contest. Both players are supremely talented and possess an all-round game. They'll need to be mentally strong, as things could get pretty intense in this encounter.

Kyrgios should be able to elevate his game and sneak past the veteran in this high-quality clash.

Pick: Kyrgios to win in three sets

