Stuttgart 2023: Frances Tiafoe vs Lorenzo Musetti preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BOSS Open

Fixture: (3) Frances Tiafoe vs (6) Lorenzo Musetti

Date: Friday, June 16

Tournament: Boss Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Stuttgart, Germany

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor grass

Prize money: €718,410

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime

Frances Tiafoe vs Lorenzo Musetti preview

Tiafoe is off the mark on grass this season.

Third seed Frances Tiafoe takes on sixth seed Lorenzo Musetti in a blockbuster last-eight class at the Boss Open in Stuttgart.

The World No. 12 marked his grasscourt season and tournament debut with a straight-set win over Jiri Lehecka. He's now 24-9 in 2023, reaching the 29th singles quarterfinal of his career.

Coming off a third-round loss to Alexander Zverev at Roland Garros two weeks ago, Tiafoe returned to winning ways on grass with a confident display. The 25-year-old American sent down nine aces, won 84 percent of first serves (37/44) and saved all three break points as he marked his Stuttgart debut with a win.

The first set was a tight affair - requiring a tiebreak - before Tiafoe converted the lone break of the match at 5-4. Saving two break points, the reigning Houston champion served out victory.

Meanwhile, the 17th-ranked Musetti made it two wins in two on the grasscourts of Stuttgart, seeing off Frenchman Gregoire Barrere in straight sets to set up a meeting with Tiafoe.

Following a fourth-round run at Roland Garros a fortnight ago, the 21-year-old Italian is now 18-13 on the season. Musetti is into his fifth quarterfinal of 2023, having previously made the last four at Barcelona, his best result of the year.

Musetti lost on his Stuttgart debut last year to Nikoloz Basilashvili but is now up to 2-1 at the ATP 250 grasscourt event.

Frances Tiafoe vs Lorenzo Musetti head-to-head

Tiafoe has won only one of his three previous clashes with Musetti, losing their last clash in the second round at Rome last month. This will be their first meeting on grass.

Frances Tiafoe vs Lorenzo Musetti odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Frances Tiafoe Lorenzo Musetti

The odds will be updated when they release.

Frances Tiafoe vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction

Musetti is into the last eight.

Both Tiafoe and Musetti look to dominate opponents from the back of the court and have pretty similar game styles: big serve, powerful hitting off either flank, and good movement.

However, Tiafoe gets the edge because of his marginally superior experience, consistency, and pedigree, especially on grass, where he has won 14 of his 27 matches. Musetti, meanwhile, notched up his first two wins on the surface this week after four straight losses.

Musetti is coming off consecutive straight-set wins, but Tiafoe's superior experience and pedigree should see the American take the win.

Pick: Tiafoe in three sets

Poll : 0 votes