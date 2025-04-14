Stuttgart 2025: Donna Vekic vs Jana Fett preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Match Details

Fixture: Donna Vekic vs Jana Fett

Date: April 15, 2025

Tournament: Stuttgart Open 2025 | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Round: Round of 32

Venue: Porsche Arena in Stuttgart, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Claycourt Indoor

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Donna Vekic vs Jana Fett preview

Vekic will begin her claycourt season at the Stuttgart Open and will hope to get off to a winning start. The Croatian tennis player had a strong start to the year by reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open but then made early exits in her next few tournaments. She reached the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and will now look to get her clay season off to a strong start.

Jana Fett of Croatia in action against Rebeka Masarova during the final qualifications round ahead of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. Source: Getty

Fett has only played in three tournaments on the Tour this year. She fought through three rounds of qualifying to reach the main draw of the Australian Open and then lost in the second round of the Antalya Challenger last month when she withdrew mid-way into her match against top seed Olga Danilovic. Like her compatriot, her claycourt season also begins at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, where she has come through the qualifying rounds to earn a berth in the main draw.

Donna Vekic vs Jana Fett head-to-head

This will be the first time the two Croatian players face one another on the WTA Tour.

Donna Vekic vs Jana Fett odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Donna Vekic TBD TBD TBD Jana Fett TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Donna Vekic vs Jana Fett prediction

Donna Vekic is ranked 20th in the World and will face Jana Fett in the first round of the Stuttgart Open. Source: Getty

Vekic has the upper hand going into this competition, owing to her strong form in recent times. The 28-year-old Croat had beaten World No. 11 Emma Navarro in the second round at Indian Wells and then lost a tense three-setter against Australian Open champion Madison Keys, so she will take the positives from that. Plus, Vekic has a superior ranking of World No. 20 when compared to Fett’s ranking of 153, so the former will fancy her chances in this all-Croat clash.

Pick: Vekic will win this first-round match in straight sets.

