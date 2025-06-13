Stuttgart 2025: Taylor Fritz vs Felix Auger Aliassime preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Boss Open

Match Details
Fixture : (2) Taylor Fritz vs (4) Felix Auger-Aliassime
Date: June 14, 2025
Tournament: Stuttgart Open
Round: Semi-finals
Venue: Tennis Club Weissenhof, Stuttgart, Germany
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: €751,630
Live Telecast : USA - Tennis Channel, UK - Sky Sports, Canada - TSN
Taylor Fritz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview
Taylor Fritz will take on Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semi-finals of the Boss Open 2025.
Fritz has severely underperformed during the Clay Swing, finishing with merely four wins on the red clay. The American No.1 suffered opening round losses in the Italian Open and the French Open, falling to compatriot Marcos Giron and Daniel Altmaier, respectively. These setbacks impacted massively, causing him to tumble one spot down in the ATP Rankings, now sitting at World No. 5
However, the extra preparation time for the grass season seems to have paid off. Fritz opened his Stuttgart campaign with a commanding 6-3, 7-6(6) win over Quentin Halys, followed by another solid 6-3, 6-4 victory against Marton Fucsovics. Impressively, he has yet to drop serve in the tournament.
Auger-Aliassime, like Fritz, struggled on clay this year. He was eliminated in the opening rounds of five events — the Monte-Carlo Masters, BMW Open, Madrid Open, Estoril Open (Challenger level), and the French Open.
But the Canadian national has had quite the turnaround, clinching a dominant 6-4, 6-4 win over France’s Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the opening round at Stuttgart. There is a noticeable increase in his morale after clinching his first win on the surface in three years, as he proceeded to record yet another strong victory over hometown hero Justin Engel on Friday.
Taylor Fritz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime head-to-head
Fritz leads the head-to-head against Auger Aliassime 2-1. However, he suffered a defeat against the Canadian most recently in the 2024 United Cup.
Taylor Fritz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime odds
Taylor Fritz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime prediction
Felix Auger-Aliassime began the 2025 season in excellent form, securing titles in Adelaide and Montpellier and delivering strong performances in Qatar and Dubai. However, his struggles since then and on grass over the past three seasons suggest a lack of confidence on the surface.
Taylor Fritz, on the other hand, enters the grass-court in high spirits. He lodged an impressive 10–2 record on grass last year, highlighted by a title in Eastbourne and a quarterfinal run at Wimbledon. His past success on grass makes him the clear favourite in this matchup.
However, Auger-Aliassime has been serving exceptionally well as of late. In the first two rounds of the Boss Open, he has landed 62% of his first serves and won 87.5% of those points. If he maintains that level, he could very well steal a set from the World No.5.
Pick: Fritz to win in three sets.