Sydney Tennis Classic 2022: Women's singles draw analysis, preview & prediction

The 2022 Sydney Tennis Classic, to be held from January 10-15, is one of two events happening on the WTA Tour this week.

With the Australian Open right around the corner, it's the final opportunity for players to fine tune their preparations ahead of the season's first Grand Slam. The Sydney Tennis Classic is being held for the first time since 2019.

Seven of the current top 10 players, led by World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, are set to compete at the event. The tournament also marks the return of Emma Raducanu, who's set to play Iga Swiatek in a blockbuster first-round match.

Also in the mix are Grand Slam champions Jelena Ostapenko, Sofia Kenin and Petra Kvitova, who's the defending champion as well. The draw is loaded with the best players on tour at the moment and promises some exciting matches.

On that note, here's an in-depth look at how the draw at the Sydney Tennis Classic might unfold:

Top Half: Ashleigh Barty is the favorite for yet another title; Iga Swiatek and Emma Raducanu set for a memorable first-round clash

Emma Raducanu is set to start her 2022 season at the Sydney Tennis Classic.

Seeded players: (1) Ashleigh Barty, (4) Anett Kontaveit, (6) Iga Swiatek and (7) Ons Jabeur.

Expected semifinal: Ashleigh Barty vs Anett Kontaveit.

Dark horse: Petra Kvitova.

Analysis: Ashleigh Barty remains the player to beat at the moment. She has been one of the most dominant players on the WTA Tour over the last couple of years. Currently in the final of the Adelaide International, she'll be looking for another good showing at the Sydney Tennis Classic.

After an opening round bye, her opponent in the second round will be either Priscilla Hon or Jacqueline Cristian. While Hon defeated Petra Kvitova in Adelaide, it's unlikely she'll manage to upset Barty. As such, the World No. 1 should easily make the last eight.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider Main draw at the Sydney Tennis Classic (WTA 500), where Ash Barty, Garbiñe Muguruza, Barbora Krejcikova, and Anett Kontaveit are the top seeds.



1R: Iga Swiatek vs. Emma Raducanu. Main draw at the Sydney Tennis Classic (WTA 500), where Ash Barty, Garbiñe Muguruza, Barbora Krejcikova, and Anett Kontaveit are the top seeds. 1R: Iga Swiatek vs. Emma Raducanu. https://t.co/Eet8CIvtKe

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek and Emma Raducanu are set for an epic first round match at the Sydney Tennis Classic. While the Brit will be playing her very first match of the year, Swiatek reached the semifinals in Adelaide, where she lost to Barty.

The winner of the Swiatek-Raducanu match will face either Jessica Pegula or Caroline Garcia in the second round. This will be followed by a quarterfinal showdown with Barty.

Anett Kontaveit will look to continue her winning ways at the Sydney Tennis Classic.

Anett Kontaveit was in red hot form towards the end of the 2021 season, compiling a 29-4 record since the end of August. The streak included four titles and a runner-up finish at the WTA Finals. She also reached a career-high ranking of World No. 7.

Seeded fourth in the Sydney Tennis Classic, Kontaveit is set to face Zhang Shuai in her opening round match, followed by a qualifier in the second round. As such, she's the favorite to reach the quarterfinals at the very least.

Ons Jabeur's positive diagnosis for COVID-19 hampered her preparation for the 2022 season, but she has recovered well and is raring to go. She'll take on wildcard Astra Sharma in the first round, followed by either Petra Kvitova or Arantxa Rus in the second round.

Kvitova suffered a surprise defeat to Priscilla Hon in the opening round of the Adelaide International this week. The Czech will be looking to move past that loss by performing well at the Sydney Tennis Classic. The winner from this section is likely to face Kontaveit in the last eight.

Semifinal prediction: Ashleigh Barty def. Anett Kontaveit.

Bottom half: Garbine Muguruza, Barbora Krejcikova and Jelena Ostapenko seek strong start to 2022 season at the Sydney Tennis Classic

Garbine Muguruza will seek her 11th career title at the Sydney Tennis Classic.

Seeded players: (2) Garbine Muguruza, (3) Barbora Krejcikova, (5) Paula Badosa and (8) Sofia Kenin.

Expected semifinal: Garbine Muguruza vs Barbora Krejcikova.

Dark horse: Elena Rybakina.

Analysis: Garbine Muguruza is the top seed in this section. She won the WTA Finals to conclude the 2021 season and will seek to continue her end-of-season form this year as well. The Spaniard made a blistering start to 2021, reaching two finals at the WTA 500 events in Melbourne and Doha while winning the WTA 1000 event in Dubai.

Muguruza will be hoping for a repeat in 2022 as well. After an opening round bye, she's set to face either Elena Rybakina or Ekaterina Alexandrova in the second round.

Rybakina, who's currently in the final of the Adelaide International, will be the favorite to win in her first round match. If Muguruza gets past the Kazakh, she'll face one of Daria Kasatkina, Sofia Kenin or Elise Mertens in the quarterfinals. Kasatkina reached the semifinals of the Melbourne Summer Set this week, losing to Amanda Anisimova 6-2 6-0.

Kenin, who played in her first tournament since the 2021 Wimbledon at the Adelaide International, lost in the quarterfinals to Barty 6-3 6-4. The American and Kasatikina face each other in the first round of the Sydney Tennis Classic, with the winner most likely to face Mertens in the second round.

Muguruza will be the favorite to win against them.

Barbora Krejcikova is playing her first tournament of 2022 at the Sydney Tennis Classic.

After being a successful doubles player for quite a few years, Barbora Krejcikova made her breakthrough in singles as well by winning the 2021 Roland Garros. She continued to perform consistently in singles events after that, even making her singles debut at the 2021 WTA Finals.

Krejicikova continues to remain a top doubles player as well. She won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, the French Open and the WTA Finals in 2021 with Katerina Siniakova.

At the Sydney Tennis Classic, her first-round opponent is Belinda Bencic, followed by a qualifier in the second round. The Swiss is a formidable opponent and either could win this match. As such, the winner between Krejcikova and Bencic has a good shot at making the quarterfinals.

Paula Badosa, who lost to Victoria Azarenka in the first round at Adelaide, is the next seeded player in this section of the draw. She's set to take on former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko. The winner is likely to play against Ajla Tomljanovic in the second round.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider



Sets up a rematch of the 2020



More from Kenin as she kicks off her season: Sofia Kenin saves 3MPs to defeat Ajla Tomljanovic 36 76(5) 63 and advance to the #AdelaideTennis quarterfinals.Sets up a rematch of the 2020 #AusOpen SF vs. Ash Barty.More from Kenin as she kicks off her season: wtatennis.com/news/2440289/k… Sofia Kenin saves 3MPs to defeat Ajla Tomljanovic 36 76(5) 63 and advance to the #AdelaideTennis quarterfinals. Sets up a rematch of the 2020 #AusOpen SF vs. Ash Barty. More from Kenin as she kicks off her season: wtatennis.com/news/2440289/k…

The Australian also competed in Adelaide this week. She held three match points during her second round match against Kenin, but was unable to get across the finish line. Tomljanovic will be eager to put that loss behind her and start afresh at the Sydney Tennis Classic.

Tomljanovic, Badosa and Ostapenko find themselves in a rather easy section of the draw. All three players have a good shot at reaching the quarterfinals where they'll face either Bencic or Krejcikova.

Semifinal prediction: Garbine Muguruza def. Jelena Ostapenko.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction for the final: Ashleigh Barty def. Garbine Muguruza.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra