Taylor Fritz says its about time that Novak Djokovic should probably just be allowed into the United States

Both Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz have enjoyed strong starts to the season — with the former reaching the semifinals in his first tournament in Adelaide and the latter seeing his side through to the summit clash of the inaugural United Cup.

Post his big win over World No. 11 Hubert Hurkacz in the United States vs Poland semifinal tie, Fritz was asked about his expectations for the new year, his prospect of defending the Indian Wells crown in particular, and how Djokovic's absence — in view of the COVID-19 vaccine rules — at the tournament would impact his chances.

Fritz, however, was caught by surprise at the question since he did not know about Djokovic not being eligible to participate for tournaments in the United States. Speaking of the same, the American said his surprise was "live reaction" to the question.

"He's not playing?," Taylor Fritz asked. "I didn't know that. There is my live reaction to that."

After being informed about the situation by teammates Frances Tiafoe and Jessica Pegula, Fritz said Djokovic's absence would make his task of defending the title easier. He, however, was quick to add that it was about time that the Serb was allowed into the country.

"Yeah, I don't know," he continued. "I think obviously from like a player standpoint wanting to defend my title, it makes the draw easier that Novak is not in the draw, but I don't know, I feel like we are at a certain point where he should probably just be allowed into the country. But I don't make the rules, you know."

Teammate Tiafoe, meanwhile, had a cheekier response ready. The 24-year-old joked that while fans would obviously want the biggest players at the tournament, he himself would probably not miss playing against the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

"Yeah, I just think you want the biggest players in the world playing the biggest events in the world. It is what it is. The rules are what it is. Again, I will really miss him out at Indian Wells. Not really," Tiafoe joked.

Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz enter business ends of tournaments Down Under

Taylor Fritz in action at the 2023 United Cup.

Novak Djokovic has posted three solid wins in the season-opening Adelaide International to book his spot in the semifinals of the ATP 250 event. He, however, faces his biggest obstacle yet in the form of fellow former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in the last four.

Taylor Fritz bested World No. 11 Hubert Hurkacz in a tight two-set tussle at the 2023 United Cup.

