Tennis Controversies of the Week: Ben Shelton, Iga Swiatek face backlash for post-match gestures, Emma Raducanu reportedly demands millions in money, and more

Tennis players Ben Shelton and Iga Swiatek landed in hot water for their post-match conduct in their respective tournaments. In other news, Emma Raducanu received flak for reportedly losing a sponsor over an alleged $3 Million demand.

Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev faced heckling with a 'wife-beater' accusation from a spectator during the Bavarian International quarterfinal. PTPA co-founder faced criticism for his remarks about Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic amid the controversial lawsuit.

Also, Lois Boisson clapped back at her Open de Rouen opponent Harriet Dart despite her apology for the controversial 'deodorant' feud.

On that note, here's a recap of the top tennis controversies from last week:

Ben Shelton and Iga Swiatek came under fire for their post-match behaviour

Ben Shelton faced criticism after debuting a fresh celebration following his narrow first-round win at the Bavarian International in Munich. The World No. 15 edged past Borna Gojo, ranked No. 410, with a hard-fought 4-6, 7-6(6), 7-6(3) victory.

After clinching the match, Shelton celebrated by gesturing to his head with one hand and placing a finger over his lips with the other.

Watch the video here:

Seeded second at the tournament, Shelton advanced all the way to the final before falling to top seed Alexander Zverev in straight sets.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek drew backlash for a cold post-match handshake following her quarterfinal defeat to Jelena Ostapenko at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. The former World No. 1 fell 3-6, 6-3, 2-6, marking her sixth consecutive loss to the Latvian tennis star, whom she has yet to beat in their head-to-head history.

Watch the video here:

Unseeded Ostapenko continued her impressive run and will now face top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

Emma Raducanu faced backlash after alleged multi-million-dollar demand triggered sponsor exit

Emma Raducanu faced criticism after reports claimed she lost her nearly £3 million ($3.96 million) per year sponsorship with Vodafone due to allegedly demanding too much money. The British tennis star became a Vodafone ambassador in 2021 following her US Open triumph. However, her form has dipped since, with no finals appearances and multiple injury setbacks.

Reports of Vodafone ending the deal over her financial demands were shared on X (formerly Twitter):

Emma Raducanu will now kick off her Madrid Open campaign, where she will take on Suzan Lamens in the first round on April 21, 2025.

Alexander Zverev got heckled with 'wife-beater' remark during Bavarian International QF

Alexander Zverev was heckled by a spectator during his 6-7(6), 7-6(3), 6-4 win over Tallon Griekspoor in the quarterfinals of the BMW Open in Munich. During the second set, a spectator from the crowd yelled, calling him a "wife-beater" as Zverev was about to serve, while the crowd reacted with immediate uproar.

The heckling was linked to previous physical violence accusations from Zverev's ex-girlfriends, Olga Sharypova and Brenda Patea.

"Let’s go, you f**king wife-beater," the fan shouted (translated from German).

The fan continued to cause disturbances throughout the match. Frustrated, Zverev eventually turned to the umpire and insisted that the spectator be ejected from the stands.

Watch the video here:

PTPA co-founder sparked controversy with comments about Caros Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic amid tennis lawsuit

PTPA co-founder Vasek Pospisil drew criticism after making surprising remarks about Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz amid the group’s lawsuits against tennis’ governing bodies. While the PTPA claims to represent players’ interests, Djokovic—though a co-founder—isn’t a plaintiff and disagreed with parts of the lawsuit.

Alcaraz also said he wasn’t consulted beforehand, despite the PTPA’s claim of gathering wide player input. Speaking during a Manhattan hearing, the Canadian tennis player expressed surprise at Djokovic’s stance and explained that Alcaraz wasn’t initially contacted due to his age, though he later reached out via text.

Lois Boisson responded to Harriet Dart’s apology after Open de Rouen ‘deodorant’ controversy

Lois Boisson handled a bizarre incident with humor following her 6-0, 6-3 win over Harriet Dart in the first round at the 2025 Open de Rouen. During a changeover, the British tennis player was caught on the broadcast mic telling the umpire that Boisson "smelled really bad," sparking social media backlash and accusations of poor sportsmanship, leading her to issue an apology on Instagram.

"Hey everyone, I want to apologise for what I said on court today, it was a heat-of-the-moment comment that I truly regret. That’s not how I want to carry myself, and I take full responsibility. I have a lot of respect for Lois and how she competed today. I’ll learn from this and move forward," Dart wrote.

Boisson, unfazed by the remark, defused the tension with a playful Instagram Story showing herself holding a photoshopped Dove deodorant stick, cheekily tagging the brand.

