Novak Djokovic's PTPA's co-founder faces severe criticism from fans after shocking admission about Carlos Alcaraz and Serb in lawsuit controversy

Vasek Pospisil, who co-founded the PTPA alongside Novak Djokovic, recently made some startling claims regarding both the Serb and his young rival Carlos Alcaraz. The claims revolved around the PTPA's class action lawsuits against tennis' governing bodies in New York, London and Brussels, and Djokovic and Alcaraz's respective takes on them. Most tennis fans though, didn't take kindly to the Canadian's words.

Through the lawsuits, the PTPA has controversially accused the ITF, ATP, WTA and ITIA of working collectively against players' interests on several fronts. Djokovic himself isn't listed as a plaintiff, and he made it clear before the 2025 Miami Open that he isn't in agreement with certain parts of the lawsuit.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz, when quizzed about the lawsuits in Miami, said that the PTPA hadn't reached out to him for his opinion before filing them. This came on the back of PTPA's bold claim that it had taken hundreds of players' opinions into consideration before taking the controversial legal step.

Recently, Vasek Pospisil spoke up about these developments during a lower Manhattan courtroom hearing, as reported by Front Office Sports. With regards to fellow PTPA co-founder Novak Djokovic, the Canadian expressed surprise over the Serb's disagreement with parts of the lawsuit.

Later, he also stated that the PTPA didn't reach out to Carlos Alcaraz initially due to his age. However, Pospisil claimed that he eventually did send a text message to the Spaniard, and received a reply.

"I was surprised. I don’t know why he said that (Djokovic expressing disagreement with parts of PTPA lawsuit)…it was not in line with our previous conversations," Pospisil said.

"I didn’t want to distract him (Alcaraz)," he added, citing the 21-year-old Spaniard's youth.

"He replied enthusiastically and said he would love to know more about it," Pospisil stated further, claiming to have texted Alcaraz after the Spaniard's remarks on the lawsuits.

Several tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) were irked by Pospisil's takes on Djokovic and Alcaraz. There were many who questioned the Canadian making contact with the Spaniard in light of accusations against the ATP of trying to coerce plaintiffs to withdraw their names from the lawsuits. The PTPA has urged for the prevention of such communication between the ATP and the plaintiffs.

For instance, Reilly Opelka, one of the plaintiffs, reportedly testified to the allegation in the lower Manhattan court that ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi sent an unnamed player to threaten him with consequences if the American refuses to withdraw his name.

"Why are they contacting players when they are saying ATP shouldn’t contact the players? Why is he out there texting Carlos. Silly bunch," a fan wrote.

"They didn't contact Alcaraz because he's too young? He is not a child! Isn't a grave allegation like corruption more important than "distracting" a player?," questioned another.

"Complete fools. You are seeking a gag order but texting players who throw you under the bus after you lied on them. I hope you lose miserably and I hope the players get their demands met without any help from this bogus organization called PTPA," another fan chimed in.

Others ridiculed the seemingly contradictory takes on the lawsuits voiced by PTPA co-founders Djokovic and Pospisil.

"So, the two PTPA co-founders can’t agree on the contents of the lawsuit enough to present a united front, the alleged number of players who were spoken to/support the lawsuit has now dropped from 300 to 150, and the reason the PTPA didn’t speak to the most high-profile ATP player about the lawsuit is because he’s young and distractible. They are NAILING this. 👌🤣," wrote one fan sarcastically.

"Unbelievable. Does he really think we are all idiots? Does he really think he could sound trustable? In particular his words about Alcaraz are completely unacceptable. Not to mention how laughable and embarrassing is what he says about Djokovic. PTPA is a joke," another added.

"My God how many lies from Pospisil! Trying to justify in all possible ways a nonsense lawsuit that at the end no one wanted to move against all tennis organizations. Such a shame, the man and the association," weighed in yet another fan.

Earlier this month, Pospisil had spoken up about how his fellow PTPA co-founder Djokovic had complete awareness of the lawsuits before they were filed.

"Novak Djokovic didn't want to make it about himself" - PTPA co-founder Vasek Pospisil

In early April 2025, The Slice Tennis podcast released a new episode, which featured an in-depth interview with PTPA co-founder Vasek Pospisil. During the interview, Pospisil was asked what kind of role Novak Djokovic played in the buildup to the filing of the class action lawsuits despite his name not featuring on the list of plaintiffs.

In his response, the Canadian said that the former No. 1 and 24-time Major winner chose to keep his name out of the list because "he didn't want to make it about himself". Pospisil also claimed that Djokovic kept himself "fully aware" during the process.

"From my conversations with him, I believe his stance was that he didn’t want to make it about himself but rather about the broader group of players and the necessary changes in tennis," Pospisil said.

"As a PTPA co-founder, he naturally played a role in the PTPA-led lawsuit, though he preferred to be involved from that angle vs as a direct plaintiff. He had his reasons for this choice, but there’s no doubt he was fully aware of and supportive of the lawsuit," he added.

The ATP and the WTA have vociferously defended their position in light of the accusations made against them in the PTPA's lawsuits.

