"How the ATP continues to promote Zverev while conducting an investigation on him is never going to make sense"- Tennis fans react to ATP's Alexander Zverev promotion 

Alexander Zverev's injury might keep him off the tennis courts for the time being, but he is never far from controversy.

During his encounter against eventual champion Rafael Nadal in the French Open semifinals, the German sustained a terrible injury. Zverev twisted his ankle late in the second set and had to be helped off Court Philippe-Chatrier in a wheelchair. Since then, the German has not participated in any tournaments, with his US Open participation remaining in doubt.

A video from the ATP's official account appeared on Twitter earlier on Sunday containing small clips of Zverev on and off the court. The video was captioned with:

"The show is about to start. Sascha is on!"

Olga Sharypova, Alexander Zverev's ex-girlfriend, accused him of domestic abuse in 2020, and the ATP announced in October that they will look into the claims.

In view of this, tennis fans on Twitter reacted negatively to the ATP's decision to promote a player who has been charged with such severe allegations while withholding information about their investigation.

One user demanded an update from the ATP and questioned whether Zverev was still being investigated, by writing:

"Is he still under investigation by your organisation for assault and abuse @atptour? Are we ever going to know the outcome of that investigation?"

Another user said that it was hypocritical of the ATP to continue to promote the German while looking into his case, and wrote:

"How the ATP continues to promote Zverev while at the same time conducting an investigation on him on alleged abuse is never going to make sense to me."

Another account slammed the ATP for promoting abusers and tweeted:

"Ofc (ofcourse) ATP promoting abusers again."

Here are some more tweets:

"I will still try to make the US Open, every day it really gets better" - Alexander Zverev

Davis Cup Hamburg - Press Conference

As per Eurosport, Alexander Zverev stated that his foot condition is progressively improving at a press conference in Hamburg, indicating that he may yet compete in New York.

"Of course I will still try to make the US Open," Zverev said, adding, "Although it will be very, very close. Maybe I could say I'm ready. Best-of-five is difficult."

"Every day it really gets better. That's why I don't want to say yet that I won't play the US Open," he added.

