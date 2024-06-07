Tennis News Today: Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla sends her love to German as he reaches French Open SF; Coco Gauff breaks down in tears after heated argument with chair umpire

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla expressed delight as the German reached his fourth consecutive semifinal at the 2024 French Open. In other news, Coco Gauff was reduced to tears after a fiery argument with the chair umpire in the semifinal clash against Iga Swiatek in Paris.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka was forced to skip her French Open press conference due to illness following her semifinal exit. Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle expresses delight while leaving Paris following her boyfriend's French Open Round of 16 exit.

On that note, here's a recap of today's top tennis news:

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla cheers on the German as he reaches fourth consecutive French Open SF

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla showed her support as the German advanced to his fourth consecutive semifinal in Paris by defeating the 11th seed Alex de Minaur 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

Trending

Ahead of Zverev's semifinal match against Casper Ruud, Thomalla expressed her joy for her boyfriend through an Instagram story.

"semifinals 😍," Thomalla captioned her story.

Sophia Thomalla's Instagram story

Coco Gauff turns emotional after heated argument with chair umpire in French Open SF

Coco Gauff argued with the chair umpire over a disputed line call during her French Open semifinal against Iga Swiatek. In the second set, Swiatek's serve was initially called out but was overruled by the umpire after Gauff's return hit the net, awarding the point to the Pole.

Gauff felt the call came before her swing and argued it should be replayed, but the umpire disagreed. With the decision upheld, a tearful Gauff returned to the baseline to continue the match.

Expand Tweet

Iga Swiatek went on to win the match 6-2, 6-4 to reach her third consecutive final in Paris, where she will face 12th seed Jasmine Paolini on June 8.

Aryna Sabalenka misses press conference due to illness following Roland Garros SF exit

Aryna Sabalenka was forced to miss the post-match press conference after losing 7-6(7-5), 4-6, 4-6 to Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva in the 2024 French Open quarterfinals. Despite experiencing significant discomfort due to health issues, the Belarusian played the match till the end.

Journalist Jose Morgado reported the news, adding that Sabalenka's statements would be released by the WTA on Thursday.

“Aryna Sabalenka is unable to attend her post-match press conference tonight due to illness and is with the tournament medical team. WTA communications staff will provide quotes from Aryna which will be transcribed and uploaded to RG media this evening,” Morgado wrote.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle leaves Paris in high spirits following her boyfriend's R16 exit

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle was happy to leave the Roland Garros behind, as her boyfriend lost 6-7(6), 6-3, 4-6, 2-6 to Casper Ruud in the Round of 16. Riddle posted several Instagram Stories, sharing her excitement for new adventures after a great time in Paris.

"And that's a wrap on clay season", "Ranch dressing here I come", "Proud of my lil clay bot," Riddle captioned her Instagram stories.

Morgan Riddle on Instagram