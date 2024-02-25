Tennis News Today: Ana Ivanovic shares why early retirement was a "right decision"; Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev & others reportedly warned against leaving tournament site in Mexico

Ana Ivanovic opened up on early retirement, mental resilience, favorite tennis shots, and beyond in an online interaction with fans.

Mexican Open organizers issued an advisory to participants such as Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev, to stay within the tournament premises amid high crime and hurricane concerns in Acapulco. Meanwhile, Serena Williams’ former hitting partner supported Kim Clijsters’ view on Simona Halep's team's lack of accountability for doping.

Also, Daniil Medvedev celebrated his wife Daria's 28th birthday with a seaside stroll with her and daughter Alisa.

On that note, here's a quick overview of today's top tennis headlines:

Ana Ivanovic reflects on early retirement, mental strength, reveals her favorite tennis shot, and more

Ana Ivanovic has affirmed that she holds no regrets about opting for an early retirement and has never thought about staging a comeback.

During a recent interaction with fans on X (formerly Twitter), a user inquired about her perspective on returning to the sport after retirement.

"No, it was the right decision at that time and I now have my beautiful family and still play some tennis from time to time of course," she said.

The Serb also shared her insights on the difference between a good player and a great player.

"I think it's about mental strength, discipline, consistency and of course always some talent a great player might have some more of," she opined.

Ivanovic also discussed her preferred tennis shot, her most physically robust year on the WTA tour, and the match she is most frequently questioned about.

"Forehand", she replied when asked to name her favorite tennis shot.

"Probably 2008. But I also liked 2014 - It was very different to 2008, I felt more mature and comfortable", the 36-year-old replied when asked what she considers her fittest year on the WTA Tour.

"The @rolandgarros victory in 2008 🎾" the Serb replied on which match she gets asked about more frequently.

Mexican Open participants reportedly advised against leaving tournament premises amid high crime rates

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, and other players at the 2024 Mexican Open have reportedly been advised to stay within the tournament grounds and host hotel in Acapulco due to high crime risks and post-Hurricane infrastructure challenges.

In an email, Mexican tennis authorities expressed concerns to the players and the ATP. Despite these challenges, the ATP is confident in the tournament's success, with organizers assuring that facilities are ready for the ATP 500 tournament, which is set to kick off on Monday, February 26.

"The Arena GNP, venue for the Mexican Open of Tennis, and the host hotel are currently operational to carry out the tournament. Since Tuesday, we have been receiving players in Acapulco, and they have already had the opportunity to train at the venue," the organizers told British publication i.

Serena Williams' former hitting partner agrees with Kim Clijsters on concerns about Simona Halep's team dodging doping ban consequences

Serena Williams' ex-hitting partner Sascha Bajin supported Kim Clijsters' concerns over Simona Halep's team avoiding consequences for the doping ban.

Halep's positive test for Roxadustat at the 2022 US Open resulted in a four-year ban from tennis by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA). Despite Halep admitting to following her team's recommendation, no legal action has been taken against them.

In a recent 'Served with Andy Roddick' podcast, Clijsters questioned why only the athlete faces repercussions for the team's fault.

"To me the biggest red flag is the team. I have a really hard time that there is no consequence for the team, that it's just the athlete," Clijsters said.

Bajin agreed with Clijsters’ opinions on her X (formerly Twitter) account and argued that it is unjust that only the athletes suffer the outcomes in such situations.

"I think Kim [Clijsters] is onto something here. I share her thoughts about coaches that give players supplements. Don't think it's fair that only the players get the consequences. What you guys think?" Bajin wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Daniil Medvedev celebrates wife Daria's 28th birthday with a beach walk with their daughter Alisa

Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria marked her 28th birthday by taking a beach stroll with her husband and their 16-month-old daughter Alisa.

On Friday, February 23, Daria posted a few photos of her, Daniil, and daughter Alisa walking hand-in-hand on the beach. She also shared a picture of her custom-made Kinder Joy-inspired birthday cake.

"28💗" Daria captioned her post.

Daria Medvedeva on Instagram