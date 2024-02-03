Tennis News Today: Andre Agassi shares old image from Wimbledon Champions' ball with wife Steffi Graf; Serena Williams shares adorable moment of daughter Adira River

Andre Agassi took a trip down the memory lane as he shared a throwback picture of himself and his wife, Steffi Graf, at the 1992 Wimbledon Championships. Serena Williams is enjoying motherhood to the fullest after walking away from the sport.

Andre Agassi reminiscences about his time at the 1992 Wimbledon with Steffi Graf

Andre Agassi at the 2024 Australian Open.

The 1992 Wimbledon Championships hold a special place in Agassi's heart for various reasons. He claimed his maiden Major title there and at the Champions' Ball, crossed paths with Steffi Graf too, who had won the women's title.

Agassi took to Instagram to share a memorable throwback picture of the two of them together at the Ball. While Graf looks quite chic, the American's wild hairstyle is in stark contrast to his dapper suit.

The two wouldn't start dating until seven years later and then tied the knot in 2001. They remain happily married to this day and have two children.

Serena Williams shares a cute moment with her youngest daughter

Fans haven't gotten to see a lot Williams since her retirement compared to what they were used to before. These days the 23-time Major champion is juggling her business ventures along with spending quality time with her family as well.

Williams recently offered fans a glimpse into her post-retirement life on Instagram. In one such clip, she stated that she was trying to get some work done, but her daughter, Adira River, fell asleep in her arms.

Screengrab of Serena Williams' story (L) and Serena Williams.

Williams retired following the 2022 US Open and gave birth to her second daughter a year later in August. She had her first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, in 2017.

Coco Gauff heaps praise on her childhood friend's nail art

Coco Gauff at the 2024 Australian Open.

Despite a busy schedule, Gauff has not lost touch with her friends from home. Jamilah Snells, one of her childhood best friends, was complimented by the reigning US Open champion on her impressive nail game.

Snells posted a photo of herself on Instagram in full tennis attire, but what stood out the most was her nails, which were elegantly done in a shade of red. Gauff noticed it too, and was wowed by it too as evident by her comment on the post.

"love the claws 💅🏾" - Gauff's comment on the post.

Coco Gauff's comment on her friend's post.

As far as tennis is concerned, Gauff will be back in action at the Qatar Open later this month. She previously won the ASB Classic and made it to the semifinals of the Australian Open, where she lost to Aryna Sabalenka.

Former Italian player backs Jannik Sinner as the player with more mental fortitude than Carlos Alcaraz

Former tennis player Paolo Bertolucci has given Sinner the edge when it comes to mental strength on the court over Alcaraz. While the Spaniard was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, the Italian nabbed his very first Major title over Daniil Medvedev in the final.

Bertolucci opined that Sinner is more stronger mentally and Alcaraz's showmanship might cost him in the future. While his highlight worthy shots for the public are enjoyable, they could also lead to his downfall.

"Mentally [Carlos Alcaraz] he is light years away from Sinner. He looks for something else besides the point, many times he seems to be having fun and involving the public because his tennis is made up of special effects. They are beautiful things, which drive you crazy, but sometimes they make you lose games," - Bertolucci said.

Sinner has opted to rest following his triumph at the Australian Open and withdrew from the Open 13 Provence. He'll return to action at the Rotterdam Open from February 12, while Alcaraz will compete in the Argentina Open the same week.

