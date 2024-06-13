Tennis News Today: Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz delights Mike Tyson's daughter Milan with an adorable gift; Caroline Garcia announces engagement to boyfriend Borja Duran

Tennis legend Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz sent an adorable kitty plushie as a gift to Mike Tyson's daughter Milan. In other news, French tennis star Caroline Garcia announced her engagement to boyfriend Borja Duran.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka and Georgios Frangulis spent quality time together on the Wimbledon grass courts. Danielle Collins expressed admiration for compatriot Jessica Pegula's Vogue photoshoot.

Also, Katie Boulter welcomed her boyfriend Alex de Minaur with delight as he kicked off his grass-court season at Libema Open.

On that note, here's a recap of today's top tennis news:

Tennis legend Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz sends an adorable gift to Mike Tyson's daughter Milan

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz sent an adorable kitty plushie to Mike Tyson's daughter Milan.

Trending

Milan, who plays in the ITF junior circuit, posted a photo of her holding the plushie on her Instagram story and expressed her gratitude for Jaz.

"@jazagassi I Iove you sm," Milan Tyson wrote.

Jaz reposted Milan’s story and wrote:

"Love love love," Jaz's caption read.

Milan Tyson and Jaz Agassi's Instagram story

Caroline Garcia gets engaged to boyfriend Borja Duran

Caroline Garcia and her boyfriend Borja Duran, who run the podcast 'Tennis Insider Club' together, announced their engagement on Instagram on June 12. The couple shared three photos, one of them smiling together and two of Garcia showing off her stunning ring.

"Mr. and Mrs. coming soon," the post was captioned.

Aryna Sabalenka and Georgios Frangulis hang out together on Wimbledon grass-courts

Aryna Sabalenka has begun her practice on the Wimbledon courts following her French Open quarterfinal exit.

Accompanying her is Georgios Frangulis, who shared a photo on his Instagram story of Sabalenka sweating it out on the grass courts at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Georgios Frangulis' Instagram Story (Instagram @georgiosfrangulis)

Danielle Collins raves about Jessica Pegula's photoshoot for Vogue magazine

Danielle Collins complimented Jessica Pegula’s photoshoot for Vogue magazine. Pegula was featured among her fellow WTA and ATP tennis stars to showcase their on-court jewelry choices.

During the photoshoot, Pegula highlighted her personalized 'Jessie' necklace and silver diamond rings. Another photo showcased her stacked gold bracelets and small hoop earrings.

Collins commented on the post and expressed her admiration for the compatriot.

"Super model @jpegula ❤️🙌🔥," Collins commented.

Danielle Collins' comment on Jessica Pegula's post

Jessica Pegula, who missed the entire clay-court swing due to injuries, kicked off her grass-court campaign at the Libema Open with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Aliaksandra Sasnovich. The top-seeded American will now face Aleksandra Krunic in the Round of 16 on June 13.

Katie Boulter warmly welcomes boyfriend Alex de Minaur as he kicks off his grass-court campaign at Libema Open

Katie Boulter warmly greeted her boyfriend Alex de Minaur as he prepared for the grass-court tournaments starting with the Libema Open. De Minaur will compete in 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands, while Boulter will participate in the Nottingham Open in the UK.

Recently, De Minaur posted a playful message on Instagram to mark the start of his grass season.

"Oooooohhhhh it’s that time of the year again 😍❤️🌱 Swipe over to see some heavy foreys…. 😂 #slapcity," the post was captioned.

Boulter extended her welcome to de Minaur for the grass swing, commenting:

"Welcome home."

Katie Boulter on Instagram

Top seed Alex de Minaur received a bye into the Round of 16, where he will face Zizou Bergs on June 13. Katie Boulter, on the other hand, was seeded third in the Nottingham Open. The Brit started her campaign with a 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-5 victory over compatriot Harriet Dart and booked her place in the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Rebecca Marino.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback