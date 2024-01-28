Tennis
  • Tennis News Today: Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's son Jaden reacts to him donning mullet wig; Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend congratulates her on Australian Open win

By Pritha Ghosh
Modified Jan 28, 2024 04:27 GMT
Andre Agassi Steffi Graf son Aryna Sabalenka
Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi (L), Aryna Sabalenka with Australian Open trophy

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden hilariously reacted to his dad pulling off a mullet wig in a recent advertisement. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend extended his congratulations to her for successfully defending her Australian Open title.

John McEnroe believes that Novak Djokovic deserves credit for consistently performing at the highest level in today's tennis. A 13-year-old junior tennis player was disqualified from a tournament for showing the chair umpire his middle finger.

On that note, here's a quick recap of the day's biggest headlines:

