Tennis News Today: Andy Murray sheds light on Rafael Nadal's tantrums; Coco Gauff gushes over Jessica Pegula's 'cute' WTA Finals experience

Andy Murray shared a hilarious story about Rafael Nadal's 'controller-throwing' tantrums while Maria Sharapova reminisced about a match with the 38-year-old after his retirement. Coco Gauff reacted to an Instagram picture of her ex-doubles partner Jessica Pegula.

In other news, Rafael Nadal delivered an emotional retirement speech thanking his family while Martina Navratilova reacted to the latest picture of American President-elect, Donald Trump.

On that note, here is a list of top tennis news for today:

Andy Murray makes an unexpected revelation about Rafael Nadal

Tennis stars from the past and present flooded in with good wishes for Rafael Nadal after the Spanish star retired from tennis. However, Andy Murray revealed an interesting story about Nadal while wishing him a happy retirement.

Murray claimed that despite not breaking a racquet throughout his career, Nadal had broken a PlayStation controller numerous times. The Brit star further added that Nadal used to throw around controllers in the hotel room after losing a close football match on 'Pro Evolution Soccer'.

"You're probably the only tennis player ever to never throw their racket in anger which is incredible. However, this wasn't the case when you would lose in the PlayStation. I've seen Rafa throwing PlayStation controllers in hotels all over the world when he and his close friend Juan Monaco would lose a late goal to me with his beloved Real Madrid at Pro Evolution Soccer," Andy Murray said.

Maria Sharapova recalls playing against Rafael Nadal after the Spaniard's retirement

Maria Sharapova reminisced about facing Rafael Nadal in a practise match during her career. The Russian star posted about it on her Instagram story as she paid her tribute to the Spaniard.

Sharapova called herself 'tight' while recalling a match against Nadal. The former WTA World No. 1 added a video of her match against the Spaniard from 2018 to her story with the caption:

"I was so tight during this rally with Rafa, I didn't even grunt🤣" wrote Sharapova.

Coco Gauff reacts to a picture of Jessica Pegula from the WTA Finals

American tennis star Coco Gauff reacted to a picture of her ex-doubles partner Jessica Pegula on Instagram. Pegula shared a recap from her stay during the WTA Finals and posted a few pictures of it on her social media account.

The 30-year-old's photo dump on Instagram consisted of her best moments of court, the desert and the WTA Finals Gala dinner. Coco Gauff reacted to the pictures and commented under Pegula's post. The former US Open champion wrote 'Cuteeee' under Pegula's photo-dump on Instagram.

Rafael Nadal pays tribute to his family in an emotional message post-retirement

Rafael Nadal turned emotional while paying his gratitude towards his family after his retirement. The Spaniard was speaking after Team Spain's Davis Cup final loss against Netherlands.

Nadal got visibly emotional while talking about the impact of his family on his career. The former World No.1 signed off by thanking his family for their support through the difficult moments of his career. Nadal's wife, his son and his parents were all in attendance for the final match of his career.

"I want to say goodbye, thanking my family who have never failed me. They have always been there for me, in the moments when things seemed impossible. When things were going well, they kept me grounded," Nadal said.

Martina Navratilova reacts to US President-elect Donald Trump's bronze look

Martina Navratilova has reacted to the soon-to-be American President's new 'bronze' look. The former WTA star recently reacted to a post about Trump's appearance on Twitter.

Navratilova has been vocal about her opinions against Trump throughout the election campaign. The former World No. 1 is not a fan of the American President-elect and took a shot at him on Twitter. Navratilova reshared a picture of Trump with Elon Musk and reacted to Trump's 'bronze' look.

"Oops," Navratilova reacted to a Trump picture

