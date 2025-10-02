Tennis News Today: Aryna Sabalenka & boyfriend Georgios make fashion statement with matching outfits in Greece; Martina Navratilova reacts to Ariana Grande-Donald Trump controversy & more

Aryna Sabalenka and her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, posed together in stylish matching attire during their recent vacation in Athens, Greece. Martina Navratilova showed her support for Ariana Grande, who criticized US President Donald Trump.Meanwhile, Gael Monfils announced that he will retire from professional tennis at the end of the next season. Former player Juan Martin del Potro reacted to his 2026 Hall of Fame nomination alongside Roger Federer and Svetlana Kuznetsova. Ben Shelton dropped a comment on his girlfriend and soccer star Trinity Rodman's social media post.On that note, let's find out more about the top stories of the day:#1. Aryna Sabalenka and Georgios Frangulis don matching outfits in GreeceAfter losing the Australian Open and French Open finals this year, Aryna Sabalenka won the US Open last month, defeating home favorite Amanda Anisimova in the final. The Belarusian and her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, soon left for Athens, Greece, for a vacation.Sabalenka also withdrew from the WTA 1000 China Open due to a minor injury. The couple has shared numerous snippets of their luxurious stay on social media over the last few days. Earlier this week, they posted a mirror selfie, wearing matching white casuals.Screenshot of Frangulis' Instagram storyWith a heavy heart, Aryna Sabalenka left Greece on Wednesday, October 1, as she is set to defend her title at the WTA 1000 Wuhan Open, beginning October 6. The World No. 1 did not skip training while on vacation.#2. Martina Navratilova rallies behind Ariana Grande for targeting Donald TrumpPop star and actor Ariana Grande recently ripped into the Trump administration. She asked the US President's supporters if their lives had gotten better after 250 days of Trump's second term.“I want to check in with trump voters,&quot; she wrote on social media. &quot;I have one very genuine question: it’s been 250 days. Now that immigrants have been violently torn from their families and communities have been destroyed, now that trans people have been blamed for virtually everything and live in fear, now that free speech is on the brink of collapse for us all - has your life gotten better?&quot;“Have your groceries gotten cheaper? Has your health insurance premium gone down? Has your work/life balance improved? Can you take a vacation yet? Are you happier? Has the widespread suffering of others paid off for you in the way he promised it would, or are you still waiting?” she asked.Martina Navratilova came forward in support of Grande, as the tennis legend reposted her message and added heart emojis.Martina Navratilova @MartinaLINK🩷🩷🩷❤️❤️❤️#3. Gael Monfils to retire next yearGael Monfils - Source: GettyGael Monfils, who turned pro in 2004, has announced that he will bid adieu to professional tennis at the end of the 2026 season. The former World No. 6 shared a heartfelt message on his X handle on Tuesday, September 30.&quot;I held a racket in my hands for the first time at two and a half, and began playing professionally at 18,&quot; Monfils wrote. &quot;Now, after celebrating my 39th birthday just a month ago, I'd like to share that the year ahead will be my last as a professional tennis player,&quot; he wrote.Although Monfils never won a Grand Slam title, he asserted he had no regrets. In fact, he dubbed himself &quot;insanely, stupidly lucky&quot; to have played in the era of legends such as Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray.#4. Juan Martin del Potro expresses gratitude at being nominated for Hall of Fame 2026Juan Martin del Potro joined Roger Federer and Svetlana Kuznetsova as a 2026 International Tennis Hall of Fame nominee. The Argentine star retired in 2022 amid injury struggles.While Swiss icon Federer won 20 Grand Slam singles titles, Russia's Kuznetsova won two. Del Potro secured his sole Major at the 2009 US Open, as he defeated five-time defending champion Federer in the final.Upon being nominated on Wednesday, del Potro said he was honored.&quot;What an honor and a privilege to be nominated for such a recognition. Thank you very much,&quot; he wrote on X.Juan M. del Potro @delpotrojuanLINKWhat an honor and a privilege to be nominated for such a recognition. Thank you very much @TennisHalloFame 😊Juan Martin del Potro reached a career-high ranking of No. 3 in 2018, while winning a total of 22 singles titles on the tour.#5. Ben Shelton gushes over girlfriend Trinity Rodman's latest social media postBen Shelton is dating soccer star Trinity Rodman, who is a forward for the US national team as well as the Washington Spirit of the National Women's Soccer League. They have reportedly been together since March this year.Rodman recently posted three photos of herself from a shoot on a football field, as she wore a stylish red jacket and high-waisted black jeans. In the post's caption, she wrote:&quot;DIY😘.&quot;Shelton reacted with a heart-eye emoji in the comments section.&quot;😍.&quot;The comments section of Rodman's IG postBen Shelton will next play at the ATP 1000 Shanghai Masters. Earlier this year, the American youngster won his maiden Masters title at the Canadian Open, defeating Karen Khachanov in the summit clash. He retired from his third-round US Open match against Adrian Mannarino with a shoulder injury.