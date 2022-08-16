Tennis news today: Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic headline Davis Cup group stage in September, Frances Tiafoe knocks out Matteo Berrettini in first round of Western & Southern Open | August 16, 2022

Carlos Alcaraz, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic are some of the big names set to compete in the Davis Cup group stages from September 13 to 18.

Elsewhere, Frances Tiafoe defeated Matteo Berrettini in the first round of the Western & Southern Open.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Petra Kvitova staged a comeback after saving a match point to win against Jil Teichmann at the Cincinnati Masters. Victoria Azarenka also overcame Kaia Kanepi in three sets, and awaits either Serena Williams or Emma Raducanu in the second round.

There was more news from the Western & Southern Open as well. An umpire asked a fan draped in a Ukrainian flag to leave the stadium following a complaint by a Russian player.

Participants for Davis Cup group stage announced

The Davis Cup group-stage matches will be held from September 13 to 18, with some of the biggest names set to be in action.

Teen star Carlos Alcaraz will lead Team Spain in Rafael Nadal's absence. Former World No. 1 Andy Murray will return to the Great Britain squad as well.

Italy will boast one of the strongest teams at the Davis Cup, with Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini and Lorenzo Musetti leading the team. Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev will also return to lead Serbia and Germany respectively.

Click here to see the full line-up of the teams set to compete at this year's Davis Cup.

Frances Tiafoe upsets Matteo Berrettini at Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati

Home favorite Frances Tiafoe scored a hard fought 7-6 (3), 3-6, 7-6 (5) win over Matteo Berrettini in the first round of the Western & Southern Open. The American had lost quite a few close matches recently, so winning this match will boost his confidence.

He'll take on compatriot Sebastian Korda in the next round.

Petra Kvitova saves match point in win over Jil Teichmann

After a first-round loss at last week's Canadian Open, it looked like Petra Kvitova was headed for yet another opening-round exit at the Cincinnati Masters.

Up against last year's runner-up Jil Teichmann, the two-time Grand Slam champion looked set to suffer defeat. But the Czech saved a match point in the second set tie-break to force a deciding set.

Kvitova ended up winning the match 6-7 (2), 7-6 (6), 6-3 thanks to an incredible comeback. She will take on either Belinda Bencic or Sorana Cirstea in the second round.

Victoria Azarenka battles past Kaia Kanepi

Former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka had to dig deep to win against Kaia Kanepi in the first round at Cincinnati.

The Belarusian edged past her opponent in three sets, winning 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. Her second-round contest will be eagerly awaited by fans, as she'll take on either Serena Williams or Emma Raducanu.

Fan draped in Ukrainian flag asked to leave following a complaint from a Russian player

At the Western & Southern Open, the chair umpire asked a fan with a Ukrainian to either remove the flag or leave following a complaint by a Russian player. The official reason cited was due to the flag being too large, but that rule is seldom enforced strictly.

The official statement from the organizers read as follows:

"Per the Western & Southern Open's bag policy, as stated on the tournament's website, flags or banners larger than 18 x 18 are prohibited. Therefore, the patron was asked to remove the flag from the grounds and after doing so was allowed to remain at the tournament. Any inquiries about the chair umpire should be directed to the WTA Tour."

The event took place during a women's singles qualifying match between Anna Kalinskaya and Anastasia Potapova.

