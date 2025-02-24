Tennis News Today: Carlos Alcaraz's brother Jaime unlocks another achievement on Rafa Nadal tour; Iga Swiatek sends message to Mikaela Shiffrin, and more

Carlos Alcaraz's brother shone at the Rafael Nadal Tour in Sevilla. Meanwhile, Serena Williams shared a throwback picture on her Instagram account.

Ad

In other news, Iga Swiatek sent a positive message to her close friend Mikaela Shiffrin. Also, Naomi Osaka talked about her mental health.

On that note, here are today's top tennis news:

Jamie Alcaraz shines at the Rafa Nadal tour

Carlos Alcaraz's brother, Jamie Alcaraz, recently achieved a remarkable milestone at the Rafa Nadal Academy. The young Spaniard became a finalist at the Rafa Nadal Tour in Sevilla.

Ad

Trending

Jamie's coach, Abenza Sanchez Ramon, posted a congratulatory message for the 13-year-old on social media. Jamie Alcaraz is making waves as the next big thing in men's tennis.

“Rafa Nadal Tour Sevilla Finalist. Congratulations Jaime!!!” Sanchez captioned his Instagram story.

Jamie Alcaraz with the finalist trophy

Read more: Carlos Alcaraz's brother Jaime achieves incredible career milestone at Rafael Nadal's Tennis Academy

Ad

Serena Williams posts a throwback picture on Instagram

Serena Williams shared a picture of when she was 17 years old. The American star participated in an Instagram challenge and posted a picture from her US Open triumph in 1999.

Serena Williams' story included a picture of her lifting the US Open title in 1999. The then 17-year-old beamed with joy as she won her home Grand Slam as a teenager.

Ad

"You at 17 without cheating!"

Serena Williams's Instagram story

Read more: Serena Williams shines spotlight on her 17-year-old self's incredible US Open triumph, hours after Mirra Andreeva wins Dubai title at same age

Ad

Iga Swiatek congratulates her close friend Mikaela Shiffrin

Iga Swiatek sent a congratulatory message to her friend Mikaela Shiffrin after she claimed a historic 100th World Cup win. Shiffrin, who is an American alpine skier, has won two Olympic gold medals and is also a five-time World Champion.

Shiffrin achieved the record of 100 World Cup wins in Italy, prompting a congratulatory message from Iga Swiatek. The Polish star congratulated the American on a 'monumental' victory.

Ad

“Wow! What you are doing is monumental. Congrats on your 100th World Cup win . It even sounds absurd," Swiatek said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Read more: "It sounds absurd" - Iga Swiatek sends sweet message to close friend Mikaela Shiffrin after American's historic 100th World Cup win

Naomi Osaka opens up about the importance of mental health

Naomi Osaka talked about the importance of mental health. The Japanese star had opened up about her mental health struggles in the past and has been an advocate for maintaining mental health.

Ad

In a recent interview with CNN, Osaka spoke about mental health again and offered insights from her personal experience to educate people all over the world.

“I feel like it’s really important to speak about mental health, because at least for me, when I’m down, I usually feel like I’m alone and I’m the only person that feels in that specific way. But then you realize that there’s other people that feel the same, and you don’t feel so isolated anymore. So I think it’s important for people to keep talking about it, treat it more like physical health. I think people treat physical health a lot better than mental health,” Osaka said.

Read more: "I usually feel like I’m alone" - Naomi Osaka makes her position clear on importance of discussing mental health

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback